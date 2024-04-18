Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Is Everyone Talking About Bitcoin Again?

Why Is Everyone Talking About Bitcoin Again?

Even if it’s a temporary bullish phase, a revitalized crypto market can offer crypto and stock investors amazing growth opportunities.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin

Image source: Getty Images.

Crypto is arguably the first thing that comes to most investors’ minds when discussing volatile investments. And even though cryptocurrency stocks are one of the more stable ways of investing in the crypto market, they do mimic the vulnerability of the underlying crypto assets.

But there is an upside to this volatile nature of the crypto market — powerful gains in a relatively short period. This is one of the reasons why everyone is talking about Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) right now.

Bitcoin bull run

Bitcoin crashed hard in 2022, and while it slumped for a while, the recovery was swift. It climbed a bit in 2023, but the real growth happened in the last quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, pushing Bitcoin to a new high point beyond US$70,000.

It’s trading at US$63,000 right now. One of the most significant factors fueling this growth is the U.S. regulatory approval for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Bitcoin ETFs have been around for a few years in Canada but face regulatory challenges. Now that their creation and trading have been approved, Bitcoin has become accessible to a larger audience. Bitcoin ETFs offer a much more direct exposure to the underlying crypto and its performance compared to crypto assets, which may offer diminished or magnified returns compared to the underlying crypto.

This bull run and the optimism around the crypto are why everyone is talking about Bitcoin. As ETFs, the crypto may also get more attraction from institutional investors, which may enhance its attraction.

Bitcoin future

It’s not clear whether this bull market phase will continue. There are signs of a waning momentum, and Bitcoin has lost about 12% in the last few days. It might be a temporary slump or the first signs of a correction following the recent growth bout. Identifying these may be difficult, but it is critical to making an informed decision.

There are predictions about both: another bullish run and a strong bearish correction. Some experts suggest that Bitcoin can go down to the US$40,000 mark, while others believe that if the stock rallies, it can get quite close to the six-digit threshold. Geopolitical tensions are also impacting its demand and desirability.

Foolish takeaway

While buying Bitcoin itself is the best way to gain direct exposure to the trend this crypto might follow in the coming months, it may not be the best course for most Canadian investors.

If you want to leverage the momentum in a tax-deferred account and seek direct exposure, crypto ETFs are the next big thing. However, certain crypto stocks may offer better return potential and give you more time to exit if the trend reverses.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

3 Top Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock on the Dip Today

| Jitendra Parashar

After the recent dip, these three top reasons make TD Bank stock look even more attractive to buy today and…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking to get in on security during volatility should consider these three commodity ETFs, which do well no matter…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Next 5 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These five Canadian stocks have the potential to generate above-average returns over the next five years.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Bank Stocks

Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Royal Bank stock has the potential to significantly outperform the broader market in the next five years.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks Are Bargains Today

| Adam Othman

Discounted stocks in a recovering or bullish market are even more appealing because their recovery-fueled growth is usually just a…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Sleep on These 2 Dividend Bargains

| Joey Frenette

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) stock and another dividend play in retail are looking deep with value.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Investing

Loblaw’s “No Name” Mobile Push Could Be BIG for Investors

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock could make major strides as it brings the No Name brand to the wireless scene.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Stocks for Beginners

The Investor’s Sleep Test: When to Know it’s Time to Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you not catching enough shut-eye? It's likely because of finances, but don't worry! Here is how to gauge what…

Read more »