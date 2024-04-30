Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Sky’s the Limit: 2 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2030

Sky’s the Limit: 2 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2030

Despite rallying over the last six months, these two TSX high-growth stocks still have the potential to deliver stellar returns in the future.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

In April 2024, the Canadian stock market made a fresh all-time high amid growing optimism that the central banks in the United States and Canada will soon start slashing interest rates, which led to renewed buying in high-growth TSX stocks. While many investors may fear missing out on the best opportunities, others may wonder if it’s too late to join the rally and if the market is due for a correction. But the good news is that the market is always full of opportunities for investors willing to take risks and look for long-term growth potential.

In this article, I’ll highlight two high-growth TSX stocks that have the potential to deliver stellar returns over the long term, regardless of the short-term fluctuations in the market.

Aritzia stock

Whether you are investing to grow your hard-earned savings for retirement planning or to achieve your financial goals, one of the best TSX growth stocks that you should consider adding to your portfolio is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). This Vancouver-based design house and fashion retailer offers high-quality clothing and accessories. It currently has a market cap of $3.9 billion as its stock trades at $35.30 per share after rallying by more than 60% over the last six months.

In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024 (ended in November 2023), Aritzia reported a 4.6% YoY (year-over-year) increase in sales to $653.5 million. This growth is particularly remarkable as it builds on the significant revenue increases of 38% and 63% YoY in the same quarters of the previous two fiscal years, respectively. At the end of the quarter, Aritzia had 117 boutiques across Canada and the United States. Besides that, it runs an online platform that has seen strong growth in the last few years.

Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company experienced a decrease in net income in the last reported quarter, primarily due to strategic investments aimed at long-term growth and some short-term increases in operational costs. However, these investments are expected to pay off well in the long run as the company continues to scale and optimize its operations, especially in the United States.

Shopify stock

While it may seem like the most obvious choice for Canadian investors, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is another high-growth stock that still holds great potential in 2024 for investors focused on long-term gains. As one of the most popular e-commerce platform providers globally, Shopify helps businesses of all sizes to start, grow, and manage their online stores. SHOP stock currently has a market cap of $126.2 billion as it trades at $99.03 per share after rallying by around 54% over the last six months.

In the quarter ended in December 2023, Shopify’s sales growth trends accelerated with stronger gross merchandise volume. During the quarter, its revenue surged by 23.6% YoY to US$2.1 billion, helping the company post strong adjusted quarterly earnings of US$0.34 per share against just earnings of US$0.07 per share a year ago. Also, the e-commerce giant’s free cash flow margin soared to 21%, reflecting its strong cash-generation capabilities.

Moreover, Shopify’s long-term growth outlook remains positive due mainly to its continuous investment in technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning and expansion into new markets. In my opinion, its strong fundamentals give SHOP stock the potential to double or even triple in value in the next few years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Here Is the Best Way to Start Investing With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

If want to start investing with $1,000, there are plenty of great stocks. Here are two to consider buying now…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks have surged in share price in the last year and yet have proven they can keep…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

1 Growth Stock Down 8% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock may be down, but likely not for long, given its track record.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

Long-Term Investing: 3 Top Canadian Stocks You Can Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth, look for cheap stocks in the right sector. And these three Canadian stocks offer exactly…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Should Investors Buy goeasy Stock Before Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's what investors should look for before picking up goeasy stock ahead of earnings.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

If You Invested $1,000 in Dollarama Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) has surged in share price in the last five years, but there could be more on the…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Energy Stocks

Cameco Stock and More: 3 TSX Commodity Titans to Watch in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) has seen its share price surge this year, but there are also other commodity stocks I would…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth, but are worried about stocks, consider these two Canadian ETFs that can provide the best…

Read more »