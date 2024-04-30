Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 30

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 30

The main TSX index seems on track to end its five-month winning streak as it currently trades with a 0.7% month-to-date decline.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks started the new week on a slightly bullish note as investors continued to pore over first-quarter corporate earnings reports amid easing treasury bond yields. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 42 points, or 0.2%, yesterday to settle at 22,012 — posting its third consecutive winning day.

Despite weakness in some industrial stocks, strong gains in most other key market sectors, primarily healthcare, utilities, mining, and consumer cyclicals, pushed the main TSX index higher.

With this, the market benchmark seems on track to end its five-month winning streak, as it has dived by 0.7% so far in April.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Nexgen Energy, Aritzia, Denison Mines, Ballard Power Systems, and Methanex were the top-performing TSX stocks as they inched up by at least 4.5% each.

Shares of Cargojet (TSX:CJT) also climbed by 3.6% to $119.76 per share after its upbeat earnings beat cheered investors. In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s revenue witnessed a minor decline of 0.3% year over year to $231.2 million. Nonetheless, its revenue from the domestic network and all-in charter operations grew positively.

To add optimism, Cargojet’s adjusted quarterly earnings jumped 91.8% from a year ago to $1.86 per share as it focused on further optimization of its fleet and flight schedules. These earnings figures also crushed Street analysts’ $0.66 per share expectations. Notably, CJT stock has gone up by around 51% in the last six months.

First Quantum Minerals, Interfor, West Fraser Timber, and First Majestic Silver were the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, slipping by at least 2.3% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, TD Bank, Suncor Energy, and Bank of Montréal were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially crude oil, gold, and silver, were trading on a bearish note early Tuesday morning, which could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Besides Canada’s monthly growth in gross domestic product, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the important U.S. consumer confidence data this morning. Overall, investors may turn cautious as they await the Federal Reserve’s newest update on monetary policy, which will be announced on Wednesday.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including OceanaGold, Allied Properties REIT, New Gold, Cameco, Ivanhoe Mines, and Restaurant Brands International, will announce their latest quarterly results on April 30.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Enbridge, Methanex, Restaurant Brands International, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

A bull outlined against a field
Stock Market

3 Beaten-Down Stocks that Could Take Off in the New Bull Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Do you have some extra cash to spare? These three discounted stocks are poised for a rebound.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 29

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision scheduled for Wednesday.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 26

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 25

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will focus on the first-quarter U.S. GDP growth numbers and more corporate earnings today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Corporate earnings, Canada’s retail sales data, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Important economic data from the United States could keep TSX stocks volatile this morning as falling metal prices pressure the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight losses in commodity prices, especially in gold and silver, could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to post another losing week as it currently trades with 0.9% week-to-date losses.

Read more »