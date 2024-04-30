Member Login
Home » Investing » The Top Canadian REIT to Buy in April 2024

The Top Canadian REIT to Buy in April 2024

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) shares look way too cheap going into the month of May.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

With the Bank of Canada (BoC) keeping interest rates as they are for now, many Canadian investors may wonder just how long it will be before we’re officially in that falling-rate environment. Indeed, many folks out there are continuing to speculate as to when the BoC will finally cut rates. It hasn’t happened yet, but investors may not have to wait much longer.

In any case, I think it’s hard to argue that Canada’s central bank may be closer to cutting rates. Whether the first cut arrives in early summer or closer to autumn, investors should look for investments that can play the longer-term fall in interest rates. Undoubtedly, the month-to-month or quarter-to-quarter timing of the first rate cuts makes little difference in the grander scheme of things.

Inflation and interest rates: Watch out below?

In a number of years from now (two years or more), there’s a good chance that we’ll have nearly 2% (perhaps even a hair lower if artificial intelligence’s impact causes a disinflationary impact) inflation and markedly lower interest rates in Canada. And with that, the high yields in stocks and REITs (real estate investment trusts) may stand to fall accordingly.

Of course, there are no guarantees in the investment world. And an unforeseen event could push central banks to stay on pause for a while longer. In any case, I view plenty of great REITs that already have many risks (interest rate-related and idiosyncratic) priced in.

But do remember, just because the talking heads are going on about when the BoC will act does not mean you need to base your investment decisions on short-term pundit predictions. If anything, it can pay to tune out and do your own homework when it comes to stocks or REITs on your investing watchlist.

As rates fall off and the REITs catch a bit of a break after many years of macro headwinds, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the following REIT picks begin to make up for lost time over the next five years or so. Indeed, many REITs have acted as relative laggards. But as the tides slowly but surely change, I’d start to look to the scene for deals, especially if you’re in the market for a generous passive-income play.

SmartCentres REIT: A top pick before rates reverse

In this piece, we’ll check out one top pick in the Canadian REIT space that currently boasts a towering distribution yield. Enter SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), a retail-focused REIT that’s fallen around 33% from its short-lived 2022 high or around 42% from its 2016 all-time high. With a juicy 8.24% yield, SRU.UN definitely appears to be a mouth-watering addition to any Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) passive-income fund.

While there have been major negatives (most notably higher interest rates pushing borrowing costs higher), SmartCentres seems ridiculously oversold and severely undervalued, in my books, even as its distribution becomes a larger commitment. With robust cash flows and a still pretty good occupancy rate (98.5% as of the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023), I view SmartCentres as more of a REIT that’s primed to pop once the BoC finally gets into cutting mode.

In the meantime, expect SmartCentres to keep diversifying its property portfolio as it pursues its impressive program to push into mixed-use properties. Yes, such a plan entails a lot of spending. But as rates retreat (perhaps in a hurry), SmartCentres’s growth efforts may stand to gain more respect, all while it continues paying its super-sized (and likely safe) distribution!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Family relationship with bond and care
Tech Stocks

Pensioners: Should You Take CPP Payout at 60?

| Puja Tayal

You can collect your CPP payout anytime between 60 and 70. While the average retirement age is 65, circumstances may…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Better Bank Buy: Scotiabank Stock or CIBC?

| Kay Ng

One big Canadian bank has obviously outperformed the other, which makes it likely a better buy today as well.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in May 2024

| Andrew Button

I'm investing money in dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) in April 2024.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Ripe for Buying if You Love Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another stock are on the retreat again, with dividend yields looking quite swell!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks have surged in share price in the last year and yet have proven they can keep…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

Opinion: The No. 1 Growth Stock to Buy in April

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains the number one top growth stock long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

If You’re Not Using This Investing Tactic, You’re Missing Out on Future Wealth

| Puja Tayal

After paying a hefty tax bill, you realize the importance of being tax-free. Here’s an investing strategy for a tax-free,…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Dividend Stocks

Why Cargojet Stock Jumped 10% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock jumped 10% after reporting earnings that soared past estimates, with more potentially to come.

Read more »