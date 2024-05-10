Bull Market Buys: 1 Magnificent Stock to Own for the Long Run

This one cyclical stock could be the best long-term option for investors, especially while shares still offer a steal of a deal.

Canadian investors reading this might be a bit confused. After all, I would not necessarily say we’re in a bull market quite yet. After all, a bull market occurs during a period of rising asset prices, investor optimism, and overall positive sentiment. I wouldn’t necessarily say that characterizes the fluctuating market we currently have – even as the market flirts with all-time highs on the TSX today.

Yet for investors, this means there are still deals to be had. Especially among companies that tend to fall during bear markets, only to rise once more during a bull market. So here are some stocks to consider for when we finally enter a bull market once more.

Cyclical stocks

When it comes to investing during a bear market, cyclical stocks tend to offer a great option. Companies in sectors such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing often struggle during a bear market. This is when consumer spending and business investments decline.

However, these stocks tend to thrive during a bull market when economic activity picks up. This leads to increased demand for their products and services. Historically, companies in cyclical industries have provided opportunities for long-term growth, especially when purchased at favourable valuations during economic downturns.

A stock to consider

A strong option in this case would be Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). CNR stock is one of the largest and most established railroad companies in North America. It can be considered a strong long-term investment choice, even during a bear market.

Railroad companies like CNR have historically been viewed as defensive investments because they provide essential transportation services for various industries. These include commodities, consumer goods, and automotive products. During economic downturns, demand for these essential goods may decline. But it doesn’t disappear entirely, providing a degree of resilience to CNR stock’s revenue streams compared to more cyclical industries.

CNR stock also benefits from significant barriers to entry in the railroad industry, including high infrastructure costs, regulatory hurdles, and established network effects. These barriers create a competitive advantage for CNR stock. This allows it to maintain pricing power and market share over the long term, even during challenging economic conditions.

Strong choice, long term

CNR stock is known for its operational efficiency and cost-effective transportation solutions. By continuously investing in technology, infrastructure upgrades, and process improvements, CNR enhances its competitive position and profitability, mitigating the impact of economic downturns on its bottom line.

The company also has a track record of consistently increasing its dividend payout to shareholders. This demonstrates its commitment to returning value to investors over the long term. Even during bear markets, CNR’s stable cash flows and strong financial position enable it to maintain and potentially increase dividend payments, providing income and stability to investors.

Finally, despite short-term economic headwinds, CNR stands to benefit from long-term trends such as population growth, urbanization, and international trade. As global economies recover from bear markets and demand for goods and commodities rebounds, CNR is well-positioned to capitalize on increased freight volumes and transportation demand, driving long-term growth in its business and stock price.

Bottom line

CNR stock continues to be one of the best options to buy in this bear market, and to hold for a long-term bull market. The company is up just 7% in the last year, and trades at a fairly valued 20 times earnings. With a strong balance sheet and 1.96% dividend yield, CNR stock certainly looks like a strong buy. And one investors can hold for decades to come.