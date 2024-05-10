Member Login
Home » Investing » Outperform the TSX With This Lucrative Dividend Stock

Outperform the TSX With This Lucrative Dividend Stock

Hydro One is a dividend stock that should beat the TSX index due to a widening earnings base and rising payouts.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality dividend growth stocks is a proven strategy to beat the broader markets and benefit from outsized gains. A company that consistently increases its dividend payout enjoys a widening earnings base and expanding cash flows. In addition to a steady stream of regular dividends, investors should also benefit from long-term capital gains.

One such lucrative TSX dividend stock you can buy today to beat the TSX index is Hydro One (TSX:H). Valued at $24 billion by market cap, Hydro One is among the largest companies in Canada.

Hydro One stock went public in November 2015 and has since returned 85% to shareholders. After adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns are much higher at 152%. Comparatively, the TSX index has returned 118% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains in this period.

While past returns don’t matter much, let’s see why Hydro One should outpace the TSX index going forward.

Why should you invest in Hydro One stock?

Hydron One is the largest electricity transmission and distribution provider in Ontario. With roughly $33 billion in total assets, it serves 1.5 million customers and generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2023.

Hydro One offers investors a low-risk opportunity to participate in the growth of a large-scale, regulated electric utility. It is among the largest electric utilities in North America, with significant scale across Canada’s most populated province. Moreover, the company enjoys one of the strongest investment-grade balance sheets in the North American utility sector.

Hydro One’s unique combination of pure-play electric power transmission and local distribution with no material exposure to commodity prices makes it an enticing investment in the upcoming decade. Further, Hydro One’s stable and growing cash flows, organic growth profile, and expanding rate base should help it outperform its peers and the broader markets.

Hydro One pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.19 per share, translating to a forward yield of almost 3%. Moreover, these payouts have risen by more than 50% in the last eight years. Hydro One aims to maintain a payout ratio of between 70% and 80%, offering it enough flexibility to reinvest in organic growth, lower balance sheet debt, and raise dividends.

Is Hydro One stock undervalued?

Hydro One forecasts rate base growth at 6% between 2022 and 2027. In 2023, the company invested $2.5 billion in capital expenditures and in-serviced $2.3 billion of assets. Moreover, Canada’s electricity demand is forecast to more than double in the next three decades, which suggests Hydro One’s growth story is far from over.

Similar to other companies, Hydro One has focused on lowering its cost base and achieved savings of $114 million in 2023. Its adjusted earnings are on track to rise by 6% through 2027, translating to higher dividend payouts.

Analysts tracking Hydro One stock expect earnings to expand from $1.81 per share in 2023 to $2.03 per share in 2025. Priced at 20 times forward earnings, Hydro One stock is not too expensive and is positioned to move higher, especially if profit margins improve once interest rates are lowered.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Retail Stocks Fit for Dividend Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Metro (TSX:MRU) and another great retailer that could be ripe for buying in May 2024 for the next three years.

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

Bull Market Buys: 1 Magnificent Stock to Own for the Long Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one cyclical stock could be the best long-term option for investors, especially while shares still offer a steal of…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Kay Ng

Here are a couple of great dividend stocks that should deliver decent long-term returns for RRSP accounts.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

How TransAlta Stock Gained 17% Last Month

| Adam Othman

The factors behind a sudden bearish and bullish trend are more important than the magnitude and timeline for a buy/sell…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

How Much Will Enbridge Pay in Dividends This Year?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Enbridge is one of the best dividend stocks in Canada and how much passive income you can earn…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Turn Your Savings Into a Steady Income Stream

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing in these two top Canadian dividend stocks could provide you with a reliable and steady source of passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

This cash-gushing dividend stock that's trading at a discount has a good chance of delivering nice returns over the next…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons This TSX Blue Chip is a No-Stress Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis is one of the most reliable TSX blue chip stocks, with a 50-year history of dividend growth and a…

Read more »