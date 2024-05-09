Member Login
Home » Investing » Is it Too Late to Buy BlackBerry Stock?

Is it Too Late to Buy BlackBerry Stock?

Trading near $4 per share again, there might be more upside to BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock that investors can capture by investing right now.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada’s primary benchmark index, surged by 2.65% within the first week of trading in May, fueled by the hope of an interest rate cut to be announced in June. Share prices of several stocks spiked in light of the development. As of this writing, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) trades for $3.95 per share, up by 17.9% from its 52-week low.

What was once a major player in the early smartphone industry, BlackBerry is now primarily providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The $2.33 billion market capitalization forms leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver tech-based solutions for cybersecurity, data privacy, safety, and several other areas.

The company has been out of the limelight for decades. After several years of failing to report profits and declining revenue, the introduction of a new chief executive officer (CEO) might change the fortunes of the company. Today, I will discuss what is happening to help you determine whether it might be a good time to add it to the holdings in your self-directed investment portfolio.

The long-term prospects for BlackBerry stock

The company is going through a restructuring that will see it operate two independent businesses within in-demand segments: endpoint security and the Internet of Things (IoT). The total addressable market for IoT and endpoint security is expected to hit US$52 billion by 2026.

BlackBerry’s IoT segment is very interesting. The business offers QNX Software, a platform that assists in asset tracking and operating systems. It also boasts IVY vehicle communication. Generating revenue based on royalties, the backlog for QNX royalties has increased from US$640 million in fiscal 2023 to US$815 million in fiscal 2024.

The overall weakness in the economy led to a significant drop in demand in the automotive industry. However, there is a recovery for demand on the horizon. A growth in automotive demand gives BlackBerry the opportunity to leverage the backlog. While it will take time to report positive earnings per share, the tech stock expects its revenue from the IoT segment to grow by 9.3% in fiscal 2025.

Besides the automotive market backlog, the IoT segment will also grow due to the rise of the 5G ecosystem. QNX software will play a big role in the 5G ecosystem rollout, and several companies are already partnering with BlackBerry to address software demand.

Near-term troubles for BlackBerry stock

The IoT growth cycle might be underway, but the company’s cybersecurity segment still faces stiff competition. Due to various economic and geopolitical factors, the business landscape also faces plenty of uncertainty, creating problems for the company in securing major cybersecurity contracts. BlackBerry anticipates a 3.4% drop in its revenue from the cybersecurity segment in fiscal 2025.

Despite the short-term problems right now, BlackBerry’s cybersecurity segment should see an improvement in revenue in the long run. The rise of 5G will increase the demand for endpoint security to create a safer 5G environment, leading to significant long-term growth.

Foolish takeaway

After the slight pullback from trading above $4 per share, there might be more pullbacks in the near term for BlackBerry stock. The company’s tech is scalable, and there is plenty of potential for demand to grow drastically in the coming years.

Despite the possibility of further pullbacks in the near term, BlackBerry might be an excellent buy to capture long-term gains. The new CEO aims to get the company to report positive cash flow by March 2025. If BlackBerry hits that profitability, its share prices can soar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

Like Nvidia Stock But Prefer ETFs? This Is the Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) 

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re looking to get into semiconductor stocks, SMH ETF is a great option.

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

Where Will BlackBerry Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term uncertainties due to macroeconomic challenges, these factors make BlackBerry an amazing long-term investment right now.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Dropped 21% After Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock fell as much as 21% after earnings, with a weak outlook for the second quarter. But honestly,…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

How to Build the Perfect Portfolio With Just $50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to invest but don't have much? Even just $50 can make a huge difference, especially when investing in these…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Could Constellation Software Stock Reach $4,000?

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock has been growing steadily in the long term. Trading above $3,700, could it reach $4,000?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock vs. Alibaba: Should You Invest in Growth or Value?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify and Alibaba are two tech stocks investors can consider buying at the current valuation in May 2024.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch in May 2024

| Joey Frenette

Descartes Group (TSX:DSG) stock looks quite cheap relative to its long-term growth.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stocks to Watch That Aren’t Nvidia

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can diversify their AI portfolios by holding chip stocks such as Nvidia, AMD, and TSM right now.

Read more »