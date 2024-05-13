Member Login
Home » Investing » Missed Out on Aurora Cannabis? Buy Galaxy Digital Instead

Missed Out on Aurora Cannabis? Buy Galaxy Digital Instead

One of the easiest ways to make up for missing a good investment opportunity is to find and capitalize on another.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

The cannabis industry in Canada experienced a modest revival in the last few weeks, including Aurora Cannabis, which has risen by about 127% in less than two months. The bullish momentum of this and other cannabis stocks hasn’t yet waned, but it may have entered the normalization phase.

It’s not too late to invest in the sector, but if you have missed out on the initial growth opportunity and are looking for a stock where you can get in on the next bullish momentum right from the beginning, Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) is a good pick.

Current performance of the stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings has risen about 23% since the beginning of the year. The “growth” is minimal considering its returns when the crypto market or the stock itself is appropriately bullish. However, it does indicate that the stock is still moving in the right direction. The latter half of the growth momentum started in the second half of 2023, triggered by the growth of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

That makes the stock quite similar to cannabis stocks, which are also currently riding the last legs of waning growth momentum, but one thing that helps Galaxy Digital stock stand apart is its valuation.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of just 2.5, it’s currently one of Canada’s most undervalued stocks in the crypto industry. So, if there is a modest positive push in the crypto sector, like cryptocurrencies going up in price, the stock may experience a sizable surge.

If you buy now, you can capture the upside of the next bullish surge from the beginning.

Other factors to consider

One of the reasons why Galaxy Digital is a great way to invest in cryptocurrencies in Canada or, more accurately, gain exposure to the crypto industry in Canada is its diversified business model.

Unlike crypto mining companies, which are Canada’s most common type of crypto stocks, Galaxy Digital offers its investors a relatively sheltered exposure to the crypto market, making it a bit safer than most other crypto stocks.

Another factor that makes it a compelling pick is that its business model ideally positions it for a solid crypto economy. If crypto assets, investments, and holding become more mainstream and the need for crypto-related financial services increases, Galaxy Digital’s businesses will most likely thrive. This gives it more leeway to grow even when there isn’t a conventional crypto boom — i.e., the price of Bitcoin going up.

Foolish takeaway

If you have missed out on Aurora Cannabis or other cannabis stocks as they recently surged, you may anticipate a similar growth in an equally volatile sector like crypto. Galaxy Digital can serve as a powerful candidate in this regard. You may consider adding it to your portfolio for its next bullish phase.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? Buy Propel Holdings Instead

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX fintech stock can outperform and deliver far superior returns than American chipmaker NVIDIA.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

Heads Up, Lightspeed Investors: You Might Want to Wait for This Before Buying

| Adam Othman

Lightspeed stock might be set to achieve profitability, making it a good investment to consider for your portfolio right now.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Tech Stocks

Short-Sellers Beware: Don’t Bet Against Tesla

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Tesla is among the most shorted stocks on the equity markets. Is TSLA stock…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have strong potential for growth and could help investors build considerable wealth over time.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Is Nvidia Still the Ultimate AI Stock to Buy in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia is an AI stock that can help you outpace the broader markets despite its lofty valuation and outsized returns.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia Stock? Buy Celestica Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) has certainly been the heavy hitter of 2023 and 2024, but this stock has grown even more…

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Tech Stocks

Is Nvidia the Next Stock Split?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may announce a stock split ahead of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock. Here why you should care.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Well Health Stock?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock remains below $4, but as they keep beating records and the focus shifts to even higher returns,…

Read more »