Member Login
Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Plunged 21% Last Week: Buy or Bail?

Shopify Stock Plunged 21% Last Week: Buy or Bail?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been hurting after its earnings as management cautions on its coming Q2.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock just came off a rough week, with shares sinking around 19% after the release of some rather disappointing quarterly results. Though investors did not seem at all impressed (the post-earnings reaction seemed to suggest some investors were panicking just a little bit), I didn’t think the numbers were brutal — not in the slightest. Believe it or not, Shopify actually beat earnings estimates. But shares flopped anyway as management cautioned about its coming second quarter.

In any case, the stock was still somewhat expensive, and expectations were simply too high going into the latest number, especially given plenty of macro headwinds that are still out there.

Though the bull market in stocks may suggest investors are upbeat about where economic growth goes from here. In any case, the going isn’t cleared yet, and until it is, investors will need to brace themselves for big bumps in the road. As it stands, shares of SHOP are now sitting down just over 21% in the past week.

Shopify stock back at $80: Is this a buying opportunity?

With SHOP stock going for $80 and change per share, I view the dip as potentially intriguing for brave investors who still believe in the firm but are willing to forgive it for having more than its fair share of stumbles. As a high-flying growth company, the stock is bound to be an extreme mover during earnings season. Just as the stock could pole-vault by a high double-digit percent, shares could also stumble by similar magnitudes.

With shares having shed close to a third of their value off February 2024 highs, it makes a ton of sense to revisit the name and ask yourself, “Has anything fundamental changed about the long-term growth story?”

I’d argue that nothing major has changed about Shopify, with shares now rapidly on the retreat. That said, there’s really no telling how long this dip can go. Though the second quarter will probably require investors to revisit the drawing board (logistics business sales will take away from growth), I still believe in the multi-year growth thesis. With generative artificial intelligence technology thrown into the mix, I’d argue there’s a high chance this recent plunge could prove a great time to be a net buyer.

Of course, you’re going to have to face the pain and negative momentum head-on. For many new investors, that’s just too scary to do. Though I’m not against waiting for the dust to settle, I’d prefer going for more of a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach. Think of it as slowly moving into the shallow end of the wave pool so you have a far lower risk of drowning once the tides begin to get a bit rougher.

The Foolish bottom line on Shopify stock

Shopify stock is no stranger to volatility. The recent quarterly beat was good, but investors were more concerned about the pains to come. Now that many will expect a bit less from the next quarter, shares are less risky than they were at more than $100 per share.

When you sign up for Shopify, you’re getting impressive growth prospects and visionary leaders. However, you’re also signing up for wild swings to the magnitude of 30% or more every so often. Shopify is still one of the country’s top innovators, but unless you’re willing to embrace a rough patch here and there, perhaps the stock is not right for you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify a Millionaire-Maker?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is truly a millionaire-maker stock investors should consider at current levels.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 REITs to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

| Demetris Afxentiou

REITs are great options to for income-seeking investors. Here's a trio for investors to buy hand over fist this month.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

I Expect These Canadian Dividend Powerhouses to Raise Their Payouts Even More

| Adam Othman

Creating a passive-income stream through dividend stocks is a great way to beat inflation. Here are two stocks that can…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip and selling the rally can give you good returns. Here are two stocks you can buy at…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

An AI (Artificial Intelligence) Stock That Could Supercharge Your TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

This AI-focused Canadian stock could help TFSA investors earn solid returns in the long run.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

Canadian Investors: 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality Canadian stocks such as Aritzia trade at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates in May 2024.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Constellation Software Stock? 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why it may not be too late after all to invest in Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), given its long-term growth…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Have a Spare $1,000? My Top 3 Stocks to Invest in at the Moment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are some of the best options out there for investors wanting growth, dividends, and an all-around solid…

Read more »