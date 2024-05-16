Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » The Potential TikTok Ban in the U.S. Is Real: Here’s What it Means for Facebook’s Stock

The Potential TikTok Ban in the U.S. Is Real: Here’s What it Means for Facebook’s Stock

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could gain market share from TikTok being banned. That might leave BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) in a bad position.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

TikTok could be banned in the United States, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could stand to benefit immensely. Meta, formerly known as “Facebook,” is the biggest social media company in the world. TikTok has been giving Meta’s Instagram app fierce competition in recent years, but U.S. lawmakers have voted to boot the app off U.S. servers. In this article, I will explore what a TikTok ban would mean for Meta/Facebook, and for Canadian investors.

Increased revenue

Facebook and Instagram would likely see an uptick in revenue were TikTok banned. TikTok is essentially a video-only version of Instagram that competes with Instagram for advertiser dollars. If TikTok gets banned in the United States, then the platform’s advertisers have to go somewhere else if they want to target similar customers. Instagram, being the app most similar to TikTok, is the logical place to go. So, Meta will probably capture some TikTok advertising dollars if TikTok is banned in the United States.

Higher margins

In addition to collecting higher revenue in the scenario where TikTok gets banned in the U.S., Meta would also likely enjoy higher margins. In Porter’s Five Competitive Forces model, suppliers gain power relative to customers when there are fewer suppliers in the market. This phenomenon is called the “bargaining power of suppliers.” Similarly, in economic theory, markets with fewer competitors generally enjoy higher margins than those with more competitors.

Higher market share

A logical consequence of Meta gaining revenue and margin post-TikTok ban is the company enjoying higher market share. Market share means a share of revenue and/or profit in a market. With TikTok out of the picture, Meta would gain extra revenue and profit and, by definition, have a higher market share.

A Canadian stock that could gain if TikTok doesn’t get banned

One Canadian stock that could gain in the scenario where TikTok doesn’t get banned is BCE (TSX:BCE). BCE owns a news division (Bell Media), and Canadian news is currently banned on all of Meta’s platforms. The reason is that the Federal Government passed a law saying that social media companies have to share revenue with news publishers. TikTok is generally more generous with sharing ad dollars with creators than Instagram is. It pays a full 50% of revenue to creators who publish videos directly on TikTok.

As part of my research for this article, I looked for Bell Media accounts on TikTok. I found that BCE itself has a corporate account and that CTV News has a popular account with 1.3 million subscribers. Given its high follower count, CTV is likely generating some ad revenue from this account.

CTV News is a Canadian news platform, but social media news can be seen all around the world. TikTok being allowed to remain in the U.S. would likely financially benefit CTV News and, by extension, Bell Media. Also, if the U.S. courts strike down the TikTok ban, then Canadian politicians might feel less compelled to ban It in Canada. So, BCE stock will probably benefit to a small degree if TikTok wins the coming court battle over the U.S. ban effort.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Hut Stock Surged 11% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) stock surged by as much as 11% on Wednesday after strong earnings that delivered on finances and…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Jumps 15% on Founder Dasilva’s Return, Earnings Beat

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dax DaSilva is back as Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD) CEO, and investors were thrilled with the news, along with a 25%…

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

Why ‘Roaring Kitty’ Sent Meme Stocks Soaring Like It’s 2021

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Roaring Kitty came back, leading to another rally in meme stocks that could be over before it even gets started.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Bargains I’d Snatch Up as They Approach 52-Week Lows

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite their near-term weakness, these three bargain stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Never Sell

| Chris MacDonald

These three top growth stocks are among the best options for long-term investors seeking to amplify their portfolio returns over…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Better AI Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet Stock

| Andrew Button

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is an AI leader. Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is making a name for itself in AI too.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold for Great Long-Term Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Semiconductor stocks aren't a phase, but growth stocks that have a place in every part of our lives. So they…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia is an AI stock that has crushed market returns in the past decade. Here's another AI stock that is…

Read more »