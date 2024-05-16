Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » This Canadian AI Stock Is Growing at a Breakneck Pace

This Canadian AI Stock Is Growing at a Breakneck Pace

Canadian AI stock Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) is giving U.S. giants a run for their money.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

U.S. artificial intelligence stocks are getting a lot of attention these days. Between Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI and NVIDIA’s massive AI chip windfall, the NASDAQ has been seeing a lot of action.

But AI isn’t exclusive to companies South of the border. Far from it. There are many Canadian companies that are doing leading-edge AI research and incorporating AI into their products. In this article, I will explore one Canadian AI stock that is growing even faster than the U.S. tech giants.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) is a Canadian supply chain software company. Its main product is RapidResponse, an AI-powered supply chain app that lets users track inventory, customer purchasing patterns, and more. Ultimately, its insights help users order inventory and other inputs when they need them, so they aren’t left with unfulfilled orders or inventory lying idle on the shelves.

Kinaxis RapidResponse is widely used in the manufacturing industry. One manufacturing manager I spoke to said that it is the industry standard for its product category. In this article, I will explore Kinaxis and its incredible growth story up close, so you can decide if it might be a good fit for your portfolio.

High growth

One thing that Kinaxis undeniably has going for it is high growth. In the trailing 12-, 3- and 5-month periods, it delivered high growth in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow. In the table below, I have included these growth rates, on a compounded annual (CAGR) basis.

12 month3 year5 year
Revenue20.3%25%23%
Earnings (EPS)72%30%-3.8%
Free cash flow (FCF)108%13.2%10.3%
Kinaxis growth rates

As you can see, apart from the 5-year EPS growth, all of the growth rates were excellent in all of the measurement periods looked at. Also, the fastest growth was observed in the 12-month period, which means that growth is accelerating!

A good market position

One big thing that Kinaxis has going for it is a strong competitive position. There aren’t really any companies that do the exact same thing Kinaxis does. SAP has supply chain management software, but it isn’t identical to Rapid Response. If you want AI-powered supply chain insights that you can put to work for you immediately, you really need Rapid Response. This insight comes from a manufacturing manager I spoke to, so it’s from a good source who is close to the matter.

Valuation

Last but not least, we get to the one part of the analysis that is not so favourable for Kinaxis:

The valuation. KXS stock is pretty pricey going by most conventional valuation metrics, trading at:

  • 61 times earnings.
  • 7.1 times sales.
  • 7 times book value.
  • 43 times operating cash flow.

It’s not a cheap stock by any stretch of the imagination. However, fast-growing companies have a way of catching up with their apparently pricey valuations. So, Kinaxis may still prove worth it in the end.

Foolish takeaway

AI is the ‘hot sector’ these days, and Kinaxis is one of the hottest Canadian companies in it. With high growth, a good market position, and plenty of AI capability, it may be worth the investment. Just mind the valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Hut Stock Surged 11% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) stock surged by as much as 11% on Wednesday after strong earnings that delivered on finances and…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

The Potential TikTok Ban in the U.S. Is Real: Here’s What it Means for Facebook’s Stock

| Andrew Button

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could gain market share from TikTok being banned. That might leave BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) in a bad…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Jumps 15% on Founder Dasilva’s Return, Earnings Beat

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dax DaSilva is back as Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD) CEO, and investors were thrilled with the news, along with a 25%…

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

Why ‘Roaring Kitty’ Sent Meme Stocks Soaring Like It’s 2021

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Roaring Kitty came back, leading to another rally in meme stocks that could be over before it even gets started.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Bargains I’d Snatch Up as They Approach 52-Week Lows

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite their near-term weakness, these three bargain stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Never Sell

| Chris MacDonald

These three top growth stocks are among the best options for long-term investors seeking to amplify their portfolio returns over…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Better AI Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet Stock

| Andrew Button

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is an AI leader. Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is making a name for itself in AI too.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold for Great Long-Term Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Semiconductor stocks aren't a phase, but growth stocks that have a place in every part of our lives. So they…

Read more »