Nvidia Stock Just Got Spectacular News From Super Micro and Dell Technologies

Nvidia Stock Just Got Spectacular News From Super Micro and Dell Technologies

AI server demand is expected to continue to drive revenue growth for Nvidia.

In this video, I discuss recent updates impacting Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL). Check out the short video to learn more.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of May 20, 2024. The video was originally published on May 20, 2024. Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

