Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Forget NVIDIA: 1 Tech Stock to Buy Instead

Forget NVIDIA: 1 Tech Stock to Buy Instead

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could be a smart long-term buy for investors willing to look beyond NVIDIA’s impressive growth.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table

Image source: Getty Images

NVIDIA just announced some eye-popping numbers for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025 (ended in April), posting a jaw-dropping US$26 billion in revenue. That’s up a massive 262.1% on a year-over-year basis! In addition, the company declared a ten-for-one stock split effective June 7 and increased its quarterly cash dividend by 150%.

But before you rush to buy more NVIDIA shares, it’s worth taking a step back. The company’s impressive growth comes with a hefty price tag, including heightened competition in the AI (artificial intelligence) segment, a stock valuation that might be inflated, and the massive costs linked with staying at the cutting edge of technology.

That’s why, rather than focusing solely on NVIDIA, it might be wise to diversify your investment portfolio by adding other tech stocks to it. One such promising tech stock is Shopify (TSX: SHOP). Despite a challenging year, with its stock down 22% year to date, Shopify stock might offer a significant opportunity for investors looking to benefit from the continued long-term growth of e-commerce.

Now, let me quickly give you some reasons why Shopify could be a great tech stock to buy on the dip now.

Top reasons to buy Shopify stock today

One of the top reasons to buy SHOP stock today is its strong position in the e-commerce industry, which has been growing rapidly in the post-pandemic era and is expected to continue expanding in the long run. According to a Bloomberg Intelligence report, e-commerce is expected to account for 33% of all U.S. retail sales by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The report highlighted how the adoption of generative AI technology and new sales channels such as social, voice, and video commerce are also contributing to this growth, further building on the e-commerce boost seen during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Unlike NVIDIA, which looks heavily dependent on a few key sectors like data centers and automotive sectors, Shopify benefits from the broad-based growth of the global e-commerce industry. The Canadian e-commerce platform giant has a diverse revenue stream, including subscription fees, transaction fees, and other merchant services, which minimize its risks of relying on a single revenue source.

Interestingly, Goldman Sachs also recently upgraded its rating on Shopify stock from “neutral” to “buy,” highlighting the Canadian e-commerce giant’s “significant technology moat.” This endorsement from a major financial institution adds further confidence in Shopify stock’s growth potential.

Also, the fact that Shopify has seen remarkable financial growth in recent years is another reason to consider buying Shopify stock today. To give you a little idea about that, Shopify’s total revenue jumped 558% in the five years (ended in December 2023). Similarly, its adjusted annual earnings in these five years climbed 1821% from just US$0.04 per share in 2018 to US$0.73 per share in 2023. By comparison, NVIDIA posted a revenue growth of 420% in the last five fiscal years (ended in January 2024), while its adjusted annual earnings grew positively by 681%.

While AI-driven growth has propelled NVIDIA to new heights, SHOP stock has seen more than 45% value erosion over the last three years despite its solid financial growth trends. In my opinion, the recent massive declines in Shopify’s stock make it look way too undervalued to buy on the dip, especially based on its long-term fundamental outlook.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and another well-placed AI stock could drive substantial capital gains over the next decade. Here's how.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

This Small-Cap Stock Is up 20% This Year, and Here’s Why it Can Go Even Higher

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in small-cap growth stocks such as Sylogist can help you beat broader market returns over time.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

Up 51% This Year: This Canadian AI Stock is Still Down 65% From Its Highs – Time to Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Copperleaf Technologies (TSX:CLPF) stock has shown positive momentum as the AI stock attempts a recovery. Can shares rise 180% to…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

This Is the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The problem with buying an AI stock with all the hype in the market is that it becomes difficult to…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

After Nvidia: 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Look Ready to Split

| Billy Duberstein

Nvidia just announced a stock split. Which semiconductor stocks might be next?

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Soars 19%: What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock started climbing once more with higher performance and a promising guidance for the next year.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $7,000 in May 2024

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Do you still have some contribution room available in your TFSA this year? These TSX two stocks should be on…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Tesla Stock  (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) has the headlines, but this other stock has far more growth, with even more on the…

Read more »