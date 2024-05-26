Member Login
Home » Investing » Prediction: My 2 Top TSX Stocks to Beat the Market in 2024 and Beyond

Prediction: My 2 Top TSX Stocks to Beat the Market in 2024 and Beyond

Any investment is a prediction on the future of stock. Here are two stocks that should deliver predictably strong returns going forward.

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Whenever you buy a TSX stock, you are making a prediction about its future success. The problem is that the stock market can be incredibly volatile and irrational at times. As a result, a long-term prediction/investment in a stock can temporarily be proved wrong by short-term stock market volatility.

That is why investors are wise to take a long-term approach to investing. Prior to buying a stock, complete a thorough due-diligence study of its business.

Make sure the companies you are buying are profitable and generate good cash flows. Also, check to see that they have strong balance sheets, smart managers, good-quality products, and well-thought-out strategies. Factoring these elements can help eliminate a lot of the long-term risk in owning stocks.

You can’t control the market, but you can control your portfolio

You can’t control the near-term fluctuations of a stock. However, you can choose what stocks you own, and you can control your impulses to buy/sell.

That is why a long-term prediction to invest in a stock requires some patience and resolve. However, it can really pay off. Most stocks that have 100X an investor’s money have taken several decades to achieve that return.

If you are looking for TSX stocks that could beat the market in the years ahead, here are two that have delivered (and should continue to do so in the future).

A TSX financial stock outpacing the market

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has quietly been one of the best-performing TSX stocks over the past decade. Since 2014, its stock has delivered a 1,125% total return! That is a 28.5% compounded annual growth rate!

goeasy provides specialized loans to non-prime consumers. The major banks in Canada have exited this segment. goeasy has done a great job building out both a retail and online network for advancing loans. As a result, it has a strong brand and a recurring base of customers.

Every year, goeasy adds new services to its product mix. This has allowed it to grow earnings per share steadily by around 15-20% a year. It just announced a credit card product. New banking services could certainly provide a new element of expansion in the coming years.

This stock is up 14% in 2024, so it has already outpaced the market. With its 2.66% dividend yield and solid trajectory, it should keep delivering market-leading returns ahead.

A software stock with a long growth horizon

Most Canadians are not likely familiar with Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). However, they would likely be familiar with its high-performing parent organization, Constellation Software. Constellation is up 1,469% in the past 10 years. Topicus stock is up 83% since its initial public offering (IPO) in early 2021.

Right now, Topicus operates wholly in Europe. It is completing a similar niche software acquisition strategy as Constellation.

Europe is an attractive market because of its diverse mix of countries, governments, industries, languages, and regulations. There are thousands of prospective businesses it could acquire, so mergers and acquisition growth should not be an issue.

Interestingly, Topicus is growing organically at a faster rate than Constellation. Part of its business is very good at developing software. Likewise, strong inflation has fuelled strong pricing.

Topicus is not a cheap stock by any means. However, it has recently pulled back. Any further weakness could be a great time to add the stock for a longer-term hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Goeasy, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 71 in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you hold stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) in an RRSP, you pay no dividend and capital gain tax until…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 REITs to Buy to Earn Like a Lazy Landlord

| Adam Othman

Becoming a landlord and managing the property yourself may give you the most direct exposure, but it also comes with…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX Immediately With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has already beat the TSX today, even from 52-week lows. But it could only be the beginning.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Nvidia’s Historic Stock Split: Will Investors See Bigger Gains?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) record 10:1 stock split entices many investors in several important ways. But some myths aren't technically correct.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Have Raised Payouts Annually for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and should continue to raise their payouts.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Investing

5 Canadian Stocks With a Real Chance of Tripling Your TFSA’s Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA balances can triple in value with five Canadian stocks that have delivered outsized gains in recent years.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks such as Docebo and Celsius Holdings should help you generate outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

Earn monthly cash of $154 with this 8% dividend stock.

Read more »