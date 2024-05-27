Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income: How Much to Invest to Get $5,000 Each Year

Passive Income: How Much to Invest to Get $5,000 Each Year

Have you ever wondered how much to invest to generate a juicy passive-income stream? Here’s a rundown of three superb picks.

Demetris Afxentiou
Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered how much passive income you’ll need? Figuring out how much to invest today to get a decent return tomorrow is a question that baffles many investors.

Fortunately, it’s not as hard as it sounds, but there are two more important points to answer first than how much to invest. Those questions are where to invest and when to start investing.

Let’s try to answer them all.

Where to invest

There’s no shortage of great long-term stocks on the market right now. Some of the best stocks on the market can provide a reliable passive income today while providing ample growth tomorrow.

To meet that goal, there are three stocks for investors to consider: Fortis (TSX:FTS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN).

Each of these three stocks caters to a specific area of the market. Additionally, they can provide both growth and defensive appeal to investors.

Fortis is one of the largest utilities in North America. It generates a reliable and recurring revenue stream backed by decades-long regulated contracts. This fact alone makes it one of the most defensive offerings on the market.

Fortis is also incredibly reliable as an income stock. The company has provided an insane 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, making it an ideal buy-and-forget candidate.

CIBC is one of Canada’s big banks. It too has a wide defensive moat thanks to its sprawling domestic segment. Bank stocks like CIBC also boast long-term stable growth and a very juicy yield, which is well-covered and growing.

CIBC also has an international segment, which includes operations within the United States. This helps to diversify the bank outside of its core domestic operations, making it a superb long-term pick.

SmartCentres is the third option to consider. SmartCentres is a retail-anchored real estate investment trust (REIT), which boasts a massive footprint across the country. The REIT also boasts an impressive tenant list, which includes some of the largest names in retail and finance.

Finally, unlike the other two stocks mentioned above, SmartCentres also boasts a monthly predictable distribution.

In short, all three stocks provide a unique perspective and opportunity. So, let’s now turn to when and then how much to invest.

When to start investing

There is no time like the present when it comes to finding a time to start investing. And despite the market being on a tear this year, the three stocks I mentioned are trading down over longer terms.

Fortis is a superb example. Despite being a great long-term defensive pick, the utility stock is down over 14% in the trailing two-year period. That drop is largely attributed to rising interest rates and not a reflection of the company’s performance.

The same can be said for CIBC. The bank stock trades down nearly 5% over that same two-year period and for the same interest rate-fueled reason.

We can see a steeper long-term dip with SmartCentres. And unlike Fortis and CIBC, that dip extends to this year. Over the prior two-year period, the stock has dipped a whopping 22%.  As a result, the REIT’s distribution has swelled to 8.17%.

The key takeaway for investors is that these individual stocks, which offer juicy yields and long-term growth, still trade at a discount over the longer term. This makes them superb options to buy right now and hold for a longer term.

How much to invest

Finally, we come to how much to invest. If our goal is to reach the coveted $5,000 per year level, we can handily reach (if not surpass) this level by dropping $30,000 into each investment.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividend PayoutTotalFrequency
Fortis$54.535502.36$1,298Quarterly
CIBC$66.394513.60$1,624Quarterly
SmartCentres REIT$22.6513241.85$2,450Monthly

Keep in mind that prospective investors don’t need $90,000 right now. Investing is a long-term game. Investors can and should add what they can to their nest egg over a longer timeframe. Doing so allows your portfolio to grow on autopilot, thanks to dividend reinvestments.

In my opinion, the three stocks mentioned above are great options for any long-term income-producing portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 27

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices could lift the main TSX index today as the U.S. market remains shut for Memorial Day.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

Prediction: My 2 Top TSX Stocks to Beat the Market in 2024 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Any investment is a prediction on the future of stock. Here are two stocks that should deliver predictably strong returns…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 71 in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you hold stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) in an RRSP, you pay no dividend and capital gain tax until…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 REITs to Buy to Earn Like a Lazy Landlord

| Adam Othman

Becoming a landlord and managing the property yourself may give you the most direct exposure, but it also comes with…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX Immediately With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has already beat the TSX today, even from 52-week lows. But it could only be the beginning.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Nvidia’s Historic Stock Split: Will Investors See Bigger Gains?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) record 10:1 stock split entices many investors in several important ways. But some myths aren't technically correct.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Have Raised Payouts Annually for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and should continue to raise their payouts.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Investing

5 Canadian Stocks With a Real Chance of Tripling Your TFSA’s Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA balances can triple in value with five Canadian stocks that have delivered outsized gains in recent years.

Read more »