Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Prediction: This Stock Is the TSX’s Next Growth Star

Prediction: This Stock Is the TSX’s Next Growth Star

One outperforming tech stock is rising fast and likely to be TSX’s next growth star.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A colourful firework display

Image source: Getty Images.

The global pandemic in 2020 was memorable for the TSX, particularly for growth investors. If not for Shopify and tech stocks, Canada’s primary stock market index would not have ended 2020 with a 2.2% positive return. The e-commerce platform delivered a substantial 184.8% overall gain for the year.

Shopify quickly became the TSX’s darling for its meteoric rise. In May 2020, it also became the country’s most valuable company, unseating the Royal Bank of Canada. But in a sudden twist post-pandemic, the stock plummeted. The Big Bank reclaimed the throne in 2021, and SHOP lost 74.8% in 2022.

Fast forward to 2024 and SHOP is down 24.5% year to date. Also, at $77.67 per share, the total return in 3 years is -47.2%. The rise to superstardom was phenomenal but fleeting. Today, the hype is on artificial intelligence (AI), not e-commerce anymore.

Next growth star

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is the top candidate if you’re looking for the next growth star in the North.  The tech stock flew under the radar when Shopify was climbing in 2020. It rose from obscurity in 2023 following a 159.8% overall return. As of this writing, the share price is $80.73 per share, a year-to-date gain of 107%.

If you had invested $6,500 (222 shares) at year-end 2023, your money would be $17,835.04 in May 2024, But why Celestica? Unlike Shopify, the company never incurred losses beginning in 2020. Net income has been consistently increasing yearly in the last four years.

Celestica is cross-listed in the NYSE and is slowly getting attention from American investors for its growing earnings and market-beating returns. Those who missed out on NVIDIA can shift to the Canadian stock. The AI stock is too pricey after topping US$1,000 recently, while Celestica is cheaper with enormous price appreciation potential.

Engineering expertise

The $9.5 billion company provides supply chain solutions and products to clients in North America, Europe, and Asia. It caters to cloud-based firms, defence, and industrial companies, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Celestica is known for its engineering expertise, notably from product and test development to assembly technology.

Celestica takes pride in its proprietary SpectrumPro software platform in aftermarket services and support. The customizable web-based platform is for real-time data collection and machine integration throughout the manufacturing and repair process. 

The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment handles the aerospace, defence, industrial, health technology, and capital equipment markets. Its second reportable segment, Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS), serves communications and enterprise (servers and storage) end markets.

In Q1 2024, revenue rose 20% year over year to US$2.2 billion, while net earnings jumped 312% to US$101.7 million compared to Q1 2023. The quarterly financial results were impressive, notwithstanding materials constraints that caused production delays. Management said this is a continuing risk in the mid-term, especially for high-demand components and materials.

AI player

NVIDIA dominates the AI scene, but Celestica is well-positioned to garner significant market share. The Canadian firm developed the Photonic Fabric, an optical interconnect platform for AI computing and memory infrastructure.

Besides the foundational technology to unleash AI advancements, the Photonic Fabric boasts sustainable and profitable business models. Celestica can match, or even better, NVIDIA’s returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

Canada Is About to Spend $2 Billion on Homegrown AI: 2 Stocks to Reap the Benefits

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how Canada intends to invest $2.4 billion in artificial intelligence. Nvidia (NSADQ:NVDA) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock could benefit.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

A Growth Stock I’d Buy Over Lightspeed in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Lightspeed is a tech stock that is growing at an enviable pace. But this TSX growth stock is a much…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Nvidia’s Historic Stock Split: Will Investors See Bigger Gains?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) record 10:1 stock split entices many investors in several important ways. But some myths aren't technically correct.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks such as Docebo and Celsius Holdings should help you generate outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best Growth Stock Pick to Buy and Hold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX growth stock is a top pick and profitable investment choice if you missed out on the ascent of…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential, these three tech stocks could deliver oversized returns in the long run.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Ready to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI)? 2 Stocks That Are Solid Bets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two AI stocks provide investors with strong future opportunities as AI continues to become a part of our everyday…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 88% from all-time highs, is Lightspeed stock a good buy in May 2024 and can the TSX tech stock…

Read more »