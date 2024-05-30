Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

3 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

These three stocks have struggled as of late, but there’s no chance I’m selling anytime soon.

Nicholas Dobroruka
Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up more than 10% over the past 12 months and has set new all-time highs several times in 2024. Despite the Canadian stock market’s strong start to the year, many individual TSX stocks continue to trade below all-time highs. 

I’ve assembled a basket of three Canadian stocks that I own myself. Even though all three companies have struggled in recent years, there’s no way I’d consider selling any of them today. In fact, I’m strongly considering loading up on the stocks right now, especially while all three are trading at opportunistic discounts.

If you’ve got a long-term time horizon, these three discounted stocks deserve serious attention today.

Stock #1: Shopify

It’s been a wild ride for Shopify (TSX:SHOP) shareholders in recent years. 

At one point in 2022, the tech stock was down more than 80% below all-time highs. While shares may still be down 60% from all-time highs that were last set in 2021, the growth stock is up a market-beating 110% over the past five years. 

Shopify has certainly had no shortage of volatility as of late. That’s also somewhat to be expected for a high-priced growth stock.

Volatility aside, Shopify remains a major international player in the growing e-commerce space, which is a key reason why there’s no chance I’m selling my Shopify shares anytime soon.

If you can handle the volatility, this growth stock has its sights set on many more years of delivering market-beating returns. 

Stock #2: Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is another beaten-down tech stock I own that I’m not even thinking about selling. 

The Montreal-headquartered company does compete with Shopify but it also offers its customers so much more than just e-commerce products. Lightspeed has done an excellent job growing its cloud-based suite of offerings as well as growing its presence internationally.

The tech stock has not been able to gain much momentum after reaching all-time highs in late 2021. Since then, shares are down close to 90%.

While the stock price may be spiralling, the business itself is primed for growth. Lightspeed has gone through plenty of personnel changes over the past couple of years but finally looks to be righting the ship. 

After stepping down as the chief executive officer in 2022, Dax Dasilva is back in the position, and he has a plan. He’s been clear that a major focus for him is on driving profitability, which is a message that has been well-received by investors so far.

Lightspeed stock surged more than 20% earlier this month when the company released its fourth-quarter 2024 results.

Stock #3: Brookfield Renewable Partners

If you’ve got a long-term time horizon, now could be an incredibly opportunistic time to be loading up a renewable energy stock. And what better stock to choose than the market-leading Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Shares of the $24 billion company are down close to 40% from all-time highs, excluding dividends. Still, the stock has managed to easily outpace the Canadian stock market’s returns over the past five years.

In addition to market-beating growth potential, Brookfield Renewable Partners can also be a huge passive-income generator for investors. 

At today’s discounted stock price, the company’s dividend yield is 5%.

Renewable energy bulls should not be on the sidelines right now. There are too many bargains to pass up.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, Lightspeed Commerce, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Can Generate $2,000 in Passive Income by 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high-dividend stocks such as Whitecap can help you generate $2,000 in annual passive income by 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, May 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices, rising bond yields, and economic risks may continue to weigh on TSX stocks today as investors watch…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Investing

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $5,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two stocks could be excellent buys amid this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold in Your TFSA For Decades

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the perfect place to compound wealth over decades. Don't pay any tax on these top five growth…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in BCE Stock for its Dividend?

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock is not yet out of the woods. But this article could change your perspective about the stock and…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Bargain Hunting for Dividends: 3 High-Yield Stocks Haven’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock's key enterprise value multiple reached a new multi-year low recently. BCE remains a high-yield dividend play while…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Air Canada Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock more than doubles in value in the next few…

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could be the ultimate growth stock long-term investors want to consider at this current point in…

Read more »