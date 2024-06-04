Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 4

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 4

Falling crude oil and metals prices could pressure the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks started the new month on a bearish note due partly to falling crude oil prices, as investors seemed worried about the timing of potential interest rate cuts following the release of mixed U.S. manufacturing data. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 152 points, or 0.7%, on Monday to settle at 22,117.

On the one hand, some real estate and consumer noncyclical stocks climbed up during the session. On the other hand, heavy losses in sectors like energy, healthcare, and industrials pressured the TSX index.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Baytex Energy, Cenovus Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Precision Drilling were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they plunged by at least 5.8% each.

On the flip side, GFL Environmental and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust jumped by at least 3.5% each, making them the session’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of BRP (TSX:DOO) recovered by 2.6% to $87.40 per share after losing more than 6% of their value in the previous session. The volatility in BRP stock increased after the Valcourt-headquartered powersports vehicles maker announced its quarterly financial results on May 31.

In the April quarter, BRP’s total revenue fell 16.4% year over year to around $2 billion despite an increase in its year-round products’ retail sales. Lower volumes and higher operating expenses drove the company’s adjusted quarterly earnings down by 60.1% from a year ago to $0.95 per share. However, its latest earnings figure still exceeded Street analysts’ expectations of $0.91 per share. On a year-to-date basis, BRP’s shares are not down nearly 8%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Great-West Lifeco, Enbridge, Baytex Energy, and TC Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board fell sharply early Tuesday morning, pointing to a lower open for the resource-heavy main TSX benchmark today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest job openings data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brp and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 3

| Jitendra Parashar

After sliding by 2% in the previous month, the TSX Composite Index surged by 2.6% in May 2024.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s quarterly GDP numbers, the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, and more bank earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar…

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

2 Market-Beating TSX Stocks That Are Still Buys Today

| Brian Paradza, CFA

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock has easily beaten the TSX. Together with Celestica (TSX:CLS), the growth stocks could gain much more value…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, May 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices, rising bond yields, and economic risks may continue to weigh on TSX stocks today as investors watch…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more Canadian corporate earnings, volatile commodity prices could give further direction to the TSX benchmark today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Scotiabank’s earnings, the important U.S. consumer confidence numbers will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 27

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices could lift the main TSX index today as the U.S. market remains shut for Memorial Day.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to end the week in the red as it currently trades with 1.2%…

Read more »