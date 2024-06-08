Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $519 in Passive Income

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $519 in Passive Income

A $7,000 investment in this top dividend stock could generate over $519 annually in passive income.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Investors seeking steady passive income could consider investing in top Canadian dividend stocks. The TSX has several fundamentally strong stocks that can help you generate steady income for decades.

Additionally, using a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to invest in these top dividend stocks can enhance overall returns, as dividend income is tax-free within a TFSA. It’s worth noting that the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000 for 2024.

So, if you plan to invest $7,000 to start a passive-income stream, here is a top dividend stock that can help you earn $519 per year.

A top Canadian dividend stock

While the TSX has many high-quality dividend stocks, TFSA investors could consider adding Enbridge (TSX:ENB) to their portfolio. Enbridge is a top energy infrastructure company that transports oil and gas. It boasts a stellar track record of dividend payments (over 69 years) and has uninterruptedly increased dividends for 29 consecutive years.

The company’s solid dividend payouts show its commitment to enhancing its shareholders’ returns regardless of economic and commodity cycles. For example, Enbridge was among the few energy companies that consistently paid and even increased its dividend during the 2008 economic recession and COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides its resilient payouts, Enbridge stock offers a compelling dividend yield of 7.4% based on its closing price of $49.27 on June 4. Additionally, Enbridge has visibility over its distributable cash flows (DCF) growth, which supports its future dividend payments.

Against this background, let’s explore why Enbridge could be a reliable investment for passive-income investors.

Why rely on Enbridge’s payouts?

Enbridge possesses high-quality energy infrastructure assets and plays a significant role in North American energy transportation. This ensures that its assets consistently experience high utilization, driving its earnings and distributable cash flows (DCF).

The company benefits from diversified revenue streams, power-purchase agreements, long-term contracts, and arrangements that mitigate volume and price risks. Notably, Enbridge’s management prioritizes dividend growth as a core component of its value proposition to investors. This demonstrates Enbridge’s strong commitment to consistently returning cash to shareholders.

In the future, Enbridge’s earnings per share (EPS) is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4-6% through 2026. During the same period, its DCF per share is projected to increase by 3%. Beyond 2026, the energy giant’s EPS and DCF per share are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5%. This suggests that Enbridge will likely increase its dividend by low to mid-single-digit rates in the upcoming years.

While Enbridge is well-positioned to enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments, its targeted payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF is sustainable in the long run.

These positive factors suggest that Enbridge’s dividend can be relied upon and supports my optimistic outlook on the stock.

Earn $519 per year with Enbridge stock

Enbridge is a solid dividend stock that can help investors earn a worry-free passive income, which will grow with them. The table below illustrates that an investment of $7,000 can help you own approximately 142 shares of Enbridge near the current price levels. With Enbridge’s quarterly dividend of $0.915 per share, this investment can generate about $129.93/quarter or over $519 annually in passive income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Enbridge$49.27142$0.915$129.93Quarterly
Price as of 06/04/2024

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks are not only primed to increase their dividends again this year; they are three of the best…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Add These 6 Undervalued Stocks to Your TFSA Before Prices Pick Back Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These six undervalued stocks are perfect for those seeking massive passive income for your TFSA, and prices are about to…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Kings: Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend Kings have the status for a reason. They're stable, growing companies that will provide dividends to investors for decades.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield (But Slightly Risky) Stocks to Keep Your Eye On

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors may want to keep an eye on two high-yielding stocks but should be conscious about the inherent business…

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

| Adam Othman

No-brainer stocks may vary from time to time. Stocks from specific sectors and industries may become no-brainer picks in some…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

My Top 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield stocks are compelling investments for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

Surprise! Brookfield Renewable Stock Is an AI Play

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to gain exposure to AI can consider buying shares of clean energy companies such as Brookfield Renewable.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock is offering investors a strong deal, a solid dividend, and more growth to come. So, get it…

Read more »