Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 10

TSX stocks may remain volatile as investors adjust their positions in anticipation of the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

An intraday selloff in metals prices and higher treasury bond yields drove Canadian stocks downward on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s much-awaited interest rate decision. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 222 points, or 1%, in the last session to settle at 22,007, marking its worst single-day performance so far in June.

While all key market sectors ended the session in red, shares of metal mining, real estate, and energy companies fell the most, pressuring the TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

IAMGOLD, Eldorado Gold, Pan American Silver, New Gold, and First Majestic Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day as they dived by more than 7% each.

Despite the broader market weakness, Saputo (TSX:SAP) inched up by 6.8% to $29.84 per share, making it the day’s top performer on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rally in SAP stock came a day after the Montréal-based dairy products firm announced its slightly better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

After declining for three consecutive quarters on a year-over-year basis, Saputo’s total revenue climbed by 1.7% to $4.5 billion in the quarter ended in March 2024. The company’s adjusted quarterly earnings slipped by 21.3% from a year ago to $0.37 per share due partly to inflationary pressures but exceeded Street analysts’ expectations. SAP stock now trades with 11.2% year-to-date gains and offers a 2.5% annualized dividend yield.

North West Company and Secure Energy Services were also among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, rising by at least 4.5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After sliding sharply in the last session, commodity prices across the board staged a recovery early Monday morning, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian stocks may still remain volatile as investors adjust their positions in anticipation of the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision on Wednesday.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Enghouse Systems will release its latest earnings report today after the market closing bell. Bay Street expects the Canadian software solutions provider to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the April quarter with a revenue of $123.2 million.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, North West, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 7

| Jitendra Parashar

Important labour market data from the United States and Canada could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After the Bank of Canada’s rate cut move, TSX investors will await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision for next…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides important economic releases from the U.S., the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and press conference will remain on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling crude oil and metals prices could pressure the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 3

| Jitendra Parashar

After sliding by 2% in the previous month, the TSX Composite Index surged by 2.6% in May 2024.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s quarterly GDP numbers, the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, and more bank earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar…

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

2 Market-Beating TSX Stocks That Are Still Buys Today

| Brian Paradza, CFA

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock has easily beaten the TSX. Together with Celestica (TSX:CLS), the growth stocks could gain much more value…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, May 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices, rising bond yields, and economic risks may continue to weigh on TSX stocks today as investors watch…

Read more »