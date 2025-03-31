Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 31

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 31

TSX stocks may face increased volatility this week as Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities fell sharply on Friday after hotter-than-expected U.S. personal consumption expenditure data made investors worried while temporarily clouding the outlook for rate cuts. As investors also continued to assess global trade tensions, the S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 402 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 24,759 — marking its largest single-day percentage decline in over three weeks.

Although utility stocks witnessed renewed buying interest due to their defensive appeal, it wasn’t enough to offset broader losses across technology, healthcare, and industrials.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) tanked by around 16% to $10.80 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in AYA stock came after the Canadian metal producer announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. In 2024, the company’s silver production fell 16% year over year due to expansion-related disruptions to 1.65 million ounces but was in line with its revised guidance.

Lower production drove Aya Gold & Silver’s yearly revenue down by 9% from a year ago, while its adjusted cash costs rose sharply by 57%, hurting investor sentiment. Nonetheless, the miner expects silver output to rise to 5.0-5.3 million ounces in 2025 at lower costs of $15.00-$17.50/oz as operations stabilize and shift toward more cost-efficient open-pit mining.

B2Gold, Energy Fuels, Ero Copper, and TFI International were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each plunging by at least 6.2%.

On the flip side, Jamieson Wellness and G Mining Ventures climbed by at least 3.2% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Power Corporation of Canada, and TD Bank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

As global trade uncertainties continue, gold prices surged to a fresh record high in early trading on Monday, while most other commodities were mixed. I expect the resource-heavy TSX to remain under pressure at the open today, despite strength in gold prices, as broader concerns about rate policy and global trade tensions continue to weigh on market sentiment.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, stocks on both sides of the border could face increased volatility this week as Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Alongside any trade policy news, U.S. personal consumption expenditure data will stay in focus for TSX investors today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 27

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as investors digest the implications of U.S. trade policy shifts and await fresh cues…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite lingering macro concerns and trade uncertainties, the TSX Composite has climbed 4.5% over the past 10 sessions.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stock Market

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Some mid-cap stocks outperformed large-cap stocks and led their sector’s growth in 2024. Are the outperformers of 2024 still buys?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer confidence and new home sales data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as uncertainty about trade…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 24

| Jitendra Parashar

With a strong 1.7% gain, the TSX Composite Index just posted its best weekly performance since November 2024.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Market Volatility? A Canadian Investor’s Guide to Turning Uncertainty Into Profit

| Kay Ng

Volatile stock markets are a long-term wealth-building opportunity. Here's how you can profit from uncertainty.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Stock Market

My Zaniest Stock Market Predictions for 2025 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the economic prediction for 2025 and the potential rebound in sectors hit by tariffs. Read more for analysis.

Read more »