TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 2

Despite no clarity on U.S. trade tariffs, Canadian equities continued to climb for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, boosted by weaker-than-expected U.S. job openings data that raised hopes for rate cuts. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 116 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 25,033.

While healthcare stocks witnessed weakness, most other sectors ended the session in positive territory, with consumer, financial, and utilities sectors powering the index higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

BRP (TSX:DOO) stock surged over 5% on Tuesday after announcing two key divestitures in its marine business. The company signed definitive agreements to sell its U.S.-based Alumacraft brand to Bryton Marine Group and its Australian Telwater unit to Yamaha Motor Australia.

These moves mark BRP’s strategic shift to double down on its core Powersports segment. Investors welcomed the streamlined focus and potential for margin improvement as BRP exits the capital-intensive boat business. Despite the recent rally, however, BRP stock is still down 30% year to date.

Ivanhoe Mines, Trisura Group, and First Quantum Minerals were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each rising by at least 4.9%.

On the flip side, Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR) tumbled 12.2% after announcing an upsized US$45 million bought-deal financing to help fund its US$145 million acquisition of Peru’s Kolpa mine. While the deal supports Endeavour’s strategy to become a senior silver producer, the equity dilution and financing overhang seemingly weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Rogers Communications, Bausch Health, and MDA Space also slipped by at least 3.6% each, positioning them among the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, TC Energy, Rogers Communications, South Bow, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices traded on a positive note in early trading on Wednesday, which could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the U.S. non-farm employment change and weekly crude oil stockpile data this morning. More importantly, in the afternoon, U.S. president Donald Trump’s trade tariffs-related remarks could reintroduce volatility, especially if he signals a hardline stance.

On the corporate events side, BlackBerry will announce its latest quarterly results on April 2, which could keep its stock in the spotlight. Street analysts expect the Waterloo-based software firm to post a profit of US$9.75 million for the February quarter with US$132.8 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today