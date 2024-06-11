Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 11

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 11

TSX stocks may continue to face high volatility as investors focus on the important U.S. consumer inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due tomorrow.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

A robust intraday recovery in commodity prices across the board helped the Canadian stock market start the new week on a slightly positive note after declining for three consecutive weeks. Even as investors continued to adjust their positions based on their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision, the S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 63 points, or 0.3%, on Monday to settle at 22,070.

Despite notable losses in consumer stocks, most other key sectors ended the session in the green territory, primarily led by solid gains in the shares of mining, technology, and energy companies.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Ero Copper, Celestica, Birchcliff Energy, Cargojet, and Paramount Resources were the top-performing TSX stocks as they inched up by at least more than 4% each.

On the flip side, Telus (TSX:T) slid by 2.5% to $22.18 per share, making it among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This weakness in Telus stock came after the Vancouver-based telecom firm said that it’s investing $33 million in Montreal in 2024 to enhance its 5G network and fibre optic connections.

This investment is a part of Telus’s broader plan to invest $73 billion in Canada by 2028. Notably, despite strong customer growth, the company’s adjusted earnings slipped by 3.7% year over year in the first quarter of 2024 as macroeconomic challenges continued to take a toll on its profits. Telus stock is now down nearly 6% on a year-to-date basis but offers an impressive 6.8% annualized dividend yield.

Alimentation Couche-Tard and Rogers Communications were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday as they fell at least 2.5% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

After staging a recovery in the previous session, most commodity prices, especially metals, were bearish early Tuesday morning, which could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Despite the absence of any major economic reports this morning, TSX stocks may continue to face high volatility, driven by investors’ focus on the U.S. consumer inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due tomorrow.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile as investors adjust their positions in anticipation of the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 7

| Jitendra Parashar

Important labour market data from the United States and Canada could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After the Bank of Canada’s rate cut move, TSX investors will await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision for next…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides important economic releases from the U.S., the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and press conference will remain on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling crude oil and metals prices could pressure the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 3

| Jitendra Parashar

After sliding by 2% in the previous month, the TSX Composite Index surged by 2.6% in May 2024.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s quarterly GDP numbers, the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, and more bank earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar…

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

2 Market-Beating TSX Stocks That Are Still Buys Today

| Brian Paradza, CFA

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock has easily beaten the TSX. Together with Celestica (TSX:CLS), the growth stocks could gain much more value…

Read more »