Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest as the Bank of Canada Drops Interest Rates

Where to Invest as the Bank of Canada Drops Interest Rates

The recent interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada make stocks such as Enbridge quite attractive in June 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Last week, the Bank of Canada reduced interest rates by 0.25% to 4.75%, making it the first central bank in the G7 to initiate an easing cycle. Moreover, regulators emphasized that they might lower interest rates further if inflation is less than 2%.

It’s evident that the path to lower interest rates is largely dependent on inflation, which touched multi-year highs in 2022. Further, geopolitical tensions, elevated home prices, and robust wage growth numbers may derail the Bank of Canada’s easing measures in the near term.

The Bank of Canada lowered its interest rates for the first time since 2020, as inflation fell to 2.7%. The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.7%, which was weaker than expected. It seems that higher interest rates have negatively impacted economic growth, which has helped lower inflation.

In the last two years, companies in capital-intensive sectors such as infrastructure and energy have underperformed the broader markets as the rising cost of debt weighed heavily on cash flows and profit margins. However, several companies across sectors should benefit from lower interest rates going forward. Here are two TSX stocks you can consider buying as the Bank of Canada drops interest rates in 2024.

Enbridge stock

Among the largest companies in Canada, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) also offers you a tasty dividend yield of 7.5%, given its annual dividend payout of $3.66 per share. Last year, Enbridge made a bold move amid a challenging macro backdrop as it announced plans to acquire three natural gas utilities from Dominion for $19 billion. The company believes adding natural gas utilities at an attractive multiple should increase cash flow per share while improving its earnings stability and growth profile.

Once the acquisition is closed, Enbridge’s oil pipelines will account for 50% of EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), followed by natural gas pipelines at 25%, natural gas utilities at 22% and clean energy at 3%.

In the last 29 years, Enbridge has raised dividends by an average of 10% annually. However, its recent dividend hike was much lower, at 3%, which suggests it will be unlikely for the TSX energy giant to replicate its historical growth rates. Enbridge stock is a top investment choice for investors looking to create a passive income stream at a low cost.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock

Another TSX stock that has underperformed in recent years is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), a company that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses such as utilities, transport, data infrastructure, and midstream.

Around 90% of Brookfield’s earnings are tied to long-term, fee-based contracts as well as government-regulated rate structures, allowing the company to generate steady cash flows across market cycles. Additionally, 70% of its cash flow has no exposure to commodity prices or volumes, and 85% is protected from or indexed to inflation.

Brookfield Infrastructure aims to grow its funds from operations (FFO) by more than 10% in 2024 to US$3.25 per share, up from US$2.95 per share in 2023. So, BIP stock is priced at less than nine times forward FFO, which is really cheap.

In addition to its dividend yield of 5.7%, analysts expect BIP stock to surge by 32% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

This 8.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a strong history of dividend payments and growth, but offers even more for long-term investors.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Buy 119 Shares in This Dividend Stock for $1,083 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for dividends and growth? This top stock offers both, and should continue to do so for at least the…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates

| Joey Frenette

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) stock is a great dividend bargain for investors looking to play lower rates over the long term.

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest S&P 500 ETF to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An S&P 500 ETF with quality stock holdings is the best buy today with as little as $500 seed capital.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

No Kids? No Problem: 4 Ways “Solo Agers” Can Support Themselves

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried that you'll go it alone in retirement and your later years, these tips can ensure "solo agers"…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This 8.3% dividend stock can help you earn $154 in monthly cash.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Adam Othman

When looking for stocks that can be used to build generational wealth, you have to evaluate the business model for…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap dividend stocks such as Polaris Renewable should help you earn steady passive income at a low cost.

Read more »