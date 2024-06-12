Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stock to Steer Clear of

1 Stock to Steer Clear of

I wouldn’t touch this struggling TSX dividend stock with a 10-foot pole.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

I’m primarily an exchange-traded fund (ETF) investor, as I prefer the simplicity and broad market exposure they offer over the intensive research required to pick individual stocks.

However, while identifying the next big winner can be challenging, spotting potential trainwrecks is often more straightforward for me. One stock on the TSX that I would advise caution with is BCE (TSX:BCE).

Despite its prominent status in the telecommunications sector, there are several reasons why I believe investing in BCE for dividends could be risky. Here’s why I would steer clear of it for the foreseeable future.

It’s addicted to debt

As quasi-utilities, telecom companies are typically burdened with high levels of debt due to their capital-intensive nature.

However, BCE’s financial profile raises particular concerns. The company has consistently prioritized boosting its already high dividend yield, often at the expense of its financial health.

Currently, BCE’s forward annual dividend yield stands at an enticing 8.52%. While this might seem attractive, it’s important to note that this high yield is partly due to the significant drop in share price and also because dividends have been increasingly funded through debt rather than earnings.

A closer look at the numbers reveals the extent of the issue: as of the most recent quarter, BCE reported having $1.66 billion in total cash, contrasted sharply with a staggering $37.67 billion in total debt.

The current ratio, sitting at 0.61, indicates that the company’s short-term assets fall short of covering its short-term liabilities. This metric is a crucial indicator of financial health, suggesting potential liquidity risks.

Despite these challenges, BCE management continues to borrow heavily. In February, following the layoff of 4,800 employees (which was about 9% of its workforce), the company returned to the American bond market to raise an additional US$1.45 billion.

While credit rating agencies have revised BCE’s outlook from “negative” to “stable,” their underlying financial practices remain a concern.

For me, the fundamental issue as a prospective investor is the sheer volume of debt. In a scenario where BCE must choose between missing a debt payment or cutting dividends, it’s almost certain that preserving financial stability by reducing dividends would be the path taken.

What I would buy instead

Qualitatively speaking, I could never invest in a company whose products and services I genuinely dislike. Have you ever had a positive experience with a Canadian telecom?

Between unexpected fee hikes and confining contracts, the experience often leaves much to be desired. This sentiment reinforces my reluctance to invest in a sector where the customer experience is so frequently criticized.

Instead, I’d rather stand by my existing investments, particularly Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). This ETF provides exposure to 500 notable U.S. companies with a remarkably low expense ratio of just 0.09%.

Its benchmark, the S&P 500 index, has historically outperformed 88% of all U.S. large-cap mutual funds over the last 15 years. Given this track record, I believe investing in VFV represents a far better option than putting money into BCE at this time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Bank Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian bank stocks, one big and one small, are likely to pop following their Q2 fiscal 2024 results and…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

1 Little-Known TSX Stock for Serious Growth (Buy Before it Gets Big!)

| Joey Frenette

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is just one solid mid-cap stock that could rally higher into year's end as rates fall and economic…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

3 Little-Known Reasons to Keep Buying Nvidia Stock Even at Today’s Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is offering up lower share prices, making it worth your while for investors wanting to jump in.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Claim CPP at 60? Here’s Why it Could Pay Off Big

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Claiming the CPP at 60 has financial consequences but could be advantageous and more beneficial to some prospective retirees.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Hot Stocks for a Hot Month: Best TSX Stocks to Buy in June 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

As summer approaches and interest rates decline, you might want to consider adding these two hot TSX stocks to your…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Investing

3 TSX Stocks Under $100 to Buy in June

| Sneha Nahata

These top-quality TSX stocks have solid growth prospects and can boost the overall returns of your portfolio in the long…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Rate Cut Tailwinds: A Dividend Dynamo Ready to Fly

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a great high-yield play to own if you think rates will fall off from here.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are 10/10 Buys in June

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are making a roaring comeback, and it's one that will only grow stronger now that interest…

Read more »