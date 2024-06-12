Member Login
Home » Investing » This Stock Is Miles Ahead of its Industry: Is it a Buy Now?

This Stock Is Miles Ahead of its Industry: Is it a Buy Now?

This company has been making significant waves since the beginning of 2024.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX is divided into a handful of sectors and dozens of industries, sometimes with significant overlap among them. However, outliers exist in both sets, despite their significant size differences, as industries can be small enough to contain just a few stocks, while sectors are usually made up of hundreds of publicly traded companies.

One example of a relatively small industry is healthcare services, particularly with a tech lean, and in this industry, one company has been making significant waves since the beginning of 2024.

A healthcare company

Healwell Ai (TSX:AIDX) classifies itself as a healthcare technology company, and if you look at the name, you can identify the specific tech niche the company operates in: artificial intelligence (AI). It focuses on data sciences and leverages the power of AI for preventive care. However, it’s not an official part of tech stocks and qualifies as a healthcare company (its primary industrial affiliation).  

It’s important to understand that AI’s applications in the healthcare industry have been studied and researched for years, and many practical applications, including diagnostics, are almost ready to be augmented in the healthcare flow in many countries/organizations. Healwell Ai seems a promising venture in this domain, but that’s not all that makes it interesting.

The company is partnering with Well Health Technologies, one of the most prominent names in the digital healthcare space in Canada, offering services to thousands of healthcare professionals. Well Health is also heavily invested in Healwell, owning over 20% of the company. The partnership benefits both companies, as Healwell gets access to Well Health’s massive network, and Well Health gets a strong AI front.

The stock

Healwell Ai stock has risen over 300% since the beginning of 2024, which is kilometres ahead of other tech stocks in Canada and miles ahead of most healthcare stocks, the two sectors/industries it’s affiliated with. The growth is relatively rapid, even for an AI stock, if that’s how we interpret it. But its trajectory has yet to be bullish since its inception.

When the stock initially joined the TSX (2021), it spent more than two years in a massive slump and lost over 98% of its market value. Even now, after its powerful bull market phase that propelled it over 3,100% from its lowest point, the stock is trading at a modest price of about $3 per share.

Foolish takeaway

You may have missed the chance to capture the stock’s current growth momentum from its starting point, but that doesn’t mean you should discount the stock entirely. Its upward trajectory is still quite impressive, and at its current pace, it might offer better returns in weeks than many growth stocks offer in months or even years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold at the 12-Month Low?

| Andrew Walker

TD is near its 12-month low. Is more downside on the way?

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day? 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has good millionaire-maker stocks if you wait. This futuristic stock might look undervalued once you see its growth…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

The Best and Worst Canadian Stocks So Far in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The recent rate cut could benefit two Canadian stocks but would not lift two underperforming tech stocks.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Could This Under-the-Radar Canadian Stock Be the Next Shopify?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An under-the-radar Canadian stock could be the next Shopify, given its market-beating and stellar returns thus far in 2024.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Top 2 REITs to Buy Before Yields Fall Along With Interest Rates

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is just one REIT that could gain when rates really start to tumble.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in June

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian small caps are widely outperforming the TSX, and REITs, including Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) could recover as interest rates…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

CPP Benefits: How to Take Advantage of the Increase!

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians should take advantage of the new CPP enhancement and build a passive-income nest egg with dividend stocks like Brookfield…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Finally, This REIT ETF Could Be the Best Buy of 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is finally looking up, with enormous returns already in 2024. And a high dividend yield that should only…

Read more »