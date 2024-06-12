Member Login
Home » Investing » Top 2 REITs to Buy Before Yields Fall Along With Interest Rates

Top 2 REITs to Buy Before Yields Fall Along With Interest Rates

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is just one REIT that could gain when rates really start to tumble.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada

Source: Getty Images

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) look like fantastic bets for passive income investors seeking to position ahead of what could be a return to a lower-rate environment. While I’m not calling for a return of near-zero rates, I do think that any “break” on rates could provide a considerable tailwind for the yield-heavy, rate-sensitive REITs, many of which are currently trading at dirt-cheap multiples. Such discounts may not last for very long, especially if inflation gives the Bank of Canada enough room to get a bit more dovish in the final quarter of the year.

Though I have no idea if REITs will skyrocket once rates really start moving lower, I do like the valuations I’m seeing today, and the healthy, swollen yields on distributions of some of the names. Simply put, the REITs continue to be unloved by Canadians.

For contrarian investors, this distaste for the REITs could provide a window to buy them at a great deal. As always, I’d much rather hold such high-yielders for the long haul rather than seek to score a quick gain. After all, why would you want to ditch shares of a firm with such juicy distribution yields?

Consider shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN).

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT is a growth-centric property play that may find itself flirting with multi-year lows again. Today, shares are going for $43 and change, up a mere 6% from multi-year depths faced in the midst of 2022. Undoubtedly, high rates have been a pronounced headwind, not just for CAPREIT but the entire asset class. As a growthier REIT, which spends a great deal to expand its portfolio of residential properties, the higher rates have been felt just a bit harder.

Though rate relief may be in sight, I’m unsure when CAR.UN will start moving higher again. Given the high degree of volatility from the stock (1.2 beta, which implies more market risk), I wouldn’t be shocked if shares were to spike suddenly going into year’s end.

Though oversold and undervalued, I just don’t know when Mr. Market will correct his mistake to the upside. Either way, you’re getting a 3.3% yield to hold onto what could be one of the best-run residential REITs in Canada right now.

Killam REIT

Killam Apartment REIT is another great residential REIT that’s felt the heat of high rates. The shares are currently down 27% from their 2021 peak levels.

With a nice 4% yield and a solid track record of expanding and renovating, I wouldn’t give up on the REIT just because times have been tougher lately. Indeed, some of the development projects on the Atlantic coast could be the source of considerable funds from operations (FFO) growth and lead to a nice distribution hike down the road.

With the balance sheet on steady footing, perhaps KMP.UN shares stand out as a more intriguing buy than CAPREIT for investors looking to buy the wreck in the REIT scene.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in June

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian small caps are widely outperforming the TSX, and REITs, including Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) could recover as interest rates…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Finally, This REIT ETF Could Be the Best Buy of 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is finally looking up, with enormous returns already in 2024. And a high dividend yield that should only…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Poised to Double by 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks could benefit from an improved market environment, and break out and double by 2025.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Why Park Lawn Stock Nearly Doubled Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Park Lawn (TSX:PLC) stock saw shares surge by 67% after the announcement that it would be going private as early…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Claim CPP at 60? Here’s Why it Could Pay Off Big

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Claiming the CPP at 60 has financial consequences but could be advantageous and more beneficial to some prospective retirees.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Rate Cut Tailwinds: A Dividend Dynamo Ready to Fly

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a great high-yield play to own if you think rates will fall off from here.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are 10/10 Buys in June

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are making a roaring comeback, and it's one that will only grow stronger now that interest…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock That’s Down 14% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation 

| Puja Tayal

Value investors seek an opportunity to buy stocks at an attractive valuation. This dividend stock is an opportunity to lock…

Read more »