Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $15,000? 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Consider

Got $15,000? 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Consider

Here’s why investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as CNQ and CNR should derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

The ongoing market turmoil might make even the most seasoned investor nervous. However, this pullback in valuations allows investors with a sizeable risk appetite to gain exposure to quality blue-chip stocks trading at a discount. In this article, I have identified three blue-chip stocks every Canadian should consider owning in 2025.

Is this TSX blue-chip stock undervalued?

In 2024, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) reported record annual production, achieving several operational milestones while advancing strategic acquisitions that expanded its asset base.

It reported a total production of 1.36 million BoE (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, including over one million barrels per day of liquids. CNQ’s oil sands mining and upgrading operations hit a record production of 472,245 barrels per day for the year and 534,631 barrels per day in Q4.

“We have a long track record of consistently delivering strong, industry-leading results driven by our safe, reliable operations and relentless focus on continuous improvement,” said President Scott Stauth during the company’s earnings call.

Canadian Natural’s recently completed acquisition of additional working interest in the Albion Mines will add approximately 93,500 barrels per day of zero-decline production once a swap transaction closes in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025. It also acquired Chevron’s 70% operator working interest in Duvernay assets, which are expected to average 60,000 BoE per day in 2025.

Financial results remained robust, with an adjusted funds flow of $14.9 billion for 2024, including $4.2 billion in Q4. It returned approximately $7.1 billion to shareholders last year and approved a 4% dividend increase, marking its 25th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Down 30% from all-time highs, CNQ stock offers a tasty dividend yield of almost 6%. Moreover, it trades at a 36% discount to consensus price trading estimates in April 2025.

Is CNR stock a good buy right now?

Another blue-chip TSX stock is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), which is down 23% from its all-time highs. During a recent conference, Canadian National Railway chief executive officer (CEO) Tracy Robinson expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Robinson highlighted CN’s strong January performance and commitment to delivering earnings growth between 10% and 15% in 2025.

CN’s volume growth projection is largely independent of broader economic conditions, with over 50% coming from company-specific customer initiatives and a third from labour normalization after disruptions in 2024.

Regarding tariffs, Robinson noted that approximately 30% of CN’s volume crosses the Canada- US border, with 20% moving southbound. The CEO also addressed recent operational improvements, including the benefits of splitting the chief operating officer role into two positions and the success of CN’s commercial initiatives in areas like fuel distribution and NGL exports.

Looking ahead, CN expects margin improvement in 2025 driven by volume growth, pricing above rail inflation, and the absence of labour disruptions that impacted 2024 results.

Is TRI a good stock to own in April 2025?

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is among the largest companies in Canada. With a market cap of $108 billion, more than 80% of its revenue is recurring and tied to multi-year contracts, allowing it to benefit from stable cash flows across market cycles.  

Thomson Reuters serves multiple markets, including legal and tax, with nondiscretionary products essential for customers’ daily work functions. Its international expansion strategy aims to increase non-North American revenue from about 20% to 30%, with current international operations growing in the low to mid-teens. Recent acquisitions like Peguero have supported this geographic diversification.

The company invests more than $200 million annually in AI initiatives, focusing on product integration and expanding capabilities across its portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, and Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Allocate $20,000 in 2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirement Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two safer, high-yield dividend stocks I'm looking at for my retirement needs.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Considering Enbridge Stock for a $5,000 Investment This April

| Demetris Afxentiou

I'm considering Enbridge stock to provide some defensive appeal and a juicy dividend to my long-term portfolio.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

A 9.2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With one of the highest dividends out there, this dividend stock deserves attention in your portfolio.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Build a Powerful Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Puja Tayal

If you are worried that the bear market could reduce your savings, these stocks can build a powerful passive income…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use My $7,000 TFSA Contribution to Start Retirement Planning

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and are well-positioned to deliver significant tax-free total returns over time.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Only $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It doesn't have to be complicated or scary. You can turn any portfolio into a major gold mine.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Invest Your TFSA Limit in 2025

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can reduce risk and boost yield.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 25

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you not meeting the average? Then check out this ETF that can bridge the gap.

Read more »