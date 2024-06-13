Member Login
Home » Investing » TD Stock’s Dividend Yield Hits 5.4%: Is It Finally Time to Buy?

TD Stock’s Dividend Yield Hits 5.4%: Is It Finally Time to Buy?

While TD Bank stock trades sideways, it’s a good time to lock in a higher dividend yield.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Many investors park some of their money in guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) to earn fixed income. The benefit of traditional GICs is that they provide income predictability and protection of your principal.

It’s a suitable investment if you want that stability or if you’re saving the money for a big purchase. For example, if you’re planning to buy a car a year later, you could park the money you have saved in a one-year GIC, which now offers an interest rate north of 5%.

As a part of their diversified portfolios, investors could increase or reduce their fixed-income exposure from GICs and bonds according to their risk tolerance and investment goals. What if you want to target higher returns for the longer term? Historically, stocks are the asset class that have delivered the highest returns.

Investors can gain exposure to stocks via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as market-wide ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust for the U.S. market or iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF for the Canadian market.

One stock investing strategy that has worked for many investors is dividend investing, which requires careful selection of individual dividend stocks to ensure a stable and growing income stream. If you’re willing to park money in your bank’s GIC, you might be happy to invest in its stock, too.

One large Canadian bank stock that’s common in dividend portfolios is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). It has actually been out of favour for a while. The stock has seemingly done nothing for investors by trading in a sideways range since early 2022. On the other hand, since fiscal 2021, the blue chip stock has increased its dividend by 29%, which equates to an annual increase of close to 8.9%. This is not bad for investors who only need to sit on the shares and do nothing but watch the dividend income roll in.

A combination of the stock price traversing sideways and dividend increases has driven TD stock’s dividend yield to a more attractive level of close to 5.4%. And it’s a good time for investors with a long-term investment horizon to buy and lock in a high yield.

TD Dividend Yield Chart

TD Dividend Yield data by YCharts

As the sixth-largest North American bank by total assets, TD Bank has staying power. Last quarter, it reported having almost $2 trillion in total assets and $1.2 trillion in total deposits, while its adjusted net income came in at $14.6 billion in the trailing four quarters.

Notably, the stock has been lagging the sector (using the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF as a proxy, as shown in the graph below) and no one has a crystal ball as to when the stock will turn around.

TD Chart

TD data by YCharts

At $75.75 per share at writing, TD stock trades at a blended price-to-earnings ratio of about 9.5, which puts it at a decent discount of approximately 19% from its long-term normal valuation. If its valuation normalizes over the next five years and it grows its earnings by 5% per year, along with its rich dividend, it can deliver annualized returns of north of 14%, which would be a superb return for a blue chip stock. No valuation expansion would lead to a total return of north of 10%, which would still be not bad. So, TD stock appears to be a good buy here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Hands shaking over a business deal
Bank Stocks

National Bank to Buy Canadian Western Bank: What Investors Need to Know

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is acquiring Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) in a historic deal for Canadian banks.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold at the 12-Month Low?

| Andrew Walker

TD is near its 12-month low. Is more downside on the way?

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Bank Stocks

If the Loonie Falls Against the U.S. Dollar, This Canadian Stock Could Gain

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock finally looks like a decent investment as the loonie weakens further against the U.S. dollar.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Bank Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian bank stocks, one big and one small, are likely to pop following their Q2 fiscal 2024 results and…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock for its 5.3% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 29% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock offers you a tasty dividend yield in 2024.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy at a Pullback Around $117?

| Kay Ng

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a blue-chip stock to own for stable returns.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD is out of favour with bank investors. Is this a contrarian opportunity?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Big Bank Bargain: BMO Stock Just Dropped 8%, and That Looks Like a Deal

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock looks way too cheap after a rough quarterly flop.

Read more »