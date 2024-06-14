Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip and Hold Forever

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip and Hold Forever

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields and big potential capital gains.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

The pullback in the share prices of several top Canadian dividend stocks is giving investors an opportunity to buy great TSX dividend-growth stocks at discounted prices for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on high-yield passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has increased its dividend in each of the past 29 years. The energy infrastructure giant’s current dividend yield is 7.6% and more dividend increases should be on the way.

Enbridge is in the process of closing its US$14 billion acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States. The company also has a $25 billion capital program on the go to boost revenue in the coming years. Management expects distributable cash flow (DCF) to grow by 3% annually through 2026 and by 5% after that timeframe. This should support ongoing annual dividend increases in the 3-5% range.

ENB stock trades near $48 per share at the time of writing. It was as high as $59 in 2022, so there is decent upside potential on a rebound. Interest rates are already heading lower in Canada, and the U.S. will likely begin to cut rates in late 2024 or early 2025. The reduction in borrowing costs will free up more cash and could bring investors back into the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $63.50 at the time of writing compared to $93 in early 2022 at the peak of the rally that occurred after the 2020 market crash. Rising provisions for credit losses (PCL) due to the impact of high interest rates on over-leveraged borrowers is one reason the stock has trended lower. With interest rates now falling in Canada and expected to decline in the U.S. in the coming months, PCL should flatten out and then start to decline in the next few quarters.

Bank of Nova Scotia announced a plan to cut about 3% of its staff last year to reduce costs. Investors should see the benefits in the 2024 and 2025 results. The bank is also shifting its growth strategy away from South America to focus more on Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It will take time for the transition to bear fruit, but investors currently get paid a solid 6.7% dividend yield to ride out any ongoing turbulence.

BNS stock has underperformed its large peers in recent years but looks attractive at the current valuation and could outperform if the new growth strategy is successful.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Near-term volatility should be expected, but Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia already look cheap and pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these high-yield stocks deserve to be on your TFSA radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks that continue to overcome massive headwinds and beat the market are no-brainer buys right now.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Buy for Growth and Stay for a 5.5% Yield

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has been rising higher, but more could certainly be on the way. Now is the time to…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some passive-income stocks to build a recurring income stream? Here are two great options you can…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Magna International Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An undervalued stock with strong fundamentals and visible growth potential is a screaming buy for long-term gains.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,900/Year in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

This dividend stock can help you harness the power of compounding and earn $1,900 a year in passive income.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

An 8 Percent Dividend Stock That Provides Monthly Cash Payments

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why I think Canoe EIT Income Fund should be a staple for any monthly passive-income investor.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,297 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $876 in Quarterly Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Are you dependent on bank deposits for retirement? You could lose your purchasing power to inflation. Secure your passive income…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock or TC Energy Stock Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy offer dividend yields above 7%.

Read more »