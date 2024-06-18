Member Login
Home » Investing » Beat the TSX With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks 

Beat the TSX With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks 

The TSX is a gold mine for dividend stocks. You can find 6% yield stocks that even grow their dividend income. They can help you beat the TSX.

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

The TSX 60 Index has surged 52% in the last 10 years, giving a 4.1% compounded annual return. The index barely beat inflation. One reason for the slow growth is the high composition of the energy and financial sectors on the TSX. The two tend to move in the opposite direction. You can invest in some dividend stocks that can beat the index and generate wealth in the long term by increasing your purchasing power.

Two cash-gushing dividend stocks that can beat the TSX

Whenever it comes to dividends, you often read about the big six banks, the telco trio, or REITs. However, some lesser-known small and mid-cap stocks are emerging as fast-growing dividend payers. These stocks carry some risk but can help you diversify your dividend portfolio and beat the TSX with their dividend growth.

Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) is an internet services provider that also offers cable television, radio and television broadcasting, and telephony services in Ontario and Quebec, and in 11 states along the east coast of the United States. The company is investing in infrastructure as it expands into mobile services. Unlike the big three telcos that invest billions in 5G and mobile network infrastructure, Cogeco is relatively new in mobile connectivity.

This $2.2 billion market cap company has been growing its dividend at an average annual rate of 10% over the last 10 years. And despite such high growth, it is paying only 33% of its free cash flow as dividends, using 25% towards network expansion and some towards share buybacks.

The company managed to maintain a high dividend growth rate because of its 52%-plus adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It expects to continue growing its dividend at this rate as it expands its infrastructure and adds more households. The major risk with Cogeco is its high leverage and 5.7% average cost of debt. However, no major maturities are due until 2029, giving the company time to expand and restructure its debt.

Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) develops, acquires, and operates power plants. It earns revenue by selling power and from management fees for operating power plants for other companies. It uses 53% of its operating cash flow to pay dividends to shareholders and has been growing its dividends at an average annual rate of 6.9% in the last 10 years.

The 53% ratio shows that it has scope to grow dividends but it is using that money to reinvest in the business and grow its operating cash flow. The company’s earnings could be affected by power outages or a decline in energy prices. However, it will never face any slowdown in demand as the world moves to the digital revolution and electric vehicles.

How can the above two stocks beat the TSX

Compared to the 4% average annual return of the TSX,

  • Cogeco can give you a 6.5% annual return through dividends and grow this by 10% annually.
  • Capital Power can give you 6% annual dividends and grow it by 6-7% annually.
Total Dividend on 380 sharesYoY GrowthCapital Power’s dividend per shareYearCogeco’s dividend per shareYoY GrowthTotal Dividend on 207 shares
$934.806.0%$2.462024$3.4210.10%$707.94
$881.605.9%$2.322023$3.1010.10%$641.70
$832.206.8%$2.192022$2.8210.20%$583.74
$779.006.8%$2.052021$2.5610.30%$529.92
$729.607.3%$1.922020$2.3210.50%$480.24
$680.207.2%$1.792019$2.1010.50%$434.70
$634.607.1%$1.672018$1.9010.50%$393.30
$592.806.8%$1.562017$1.7210.30%$356.04
$554.807.4%$1.462016$1.5611.40%$322.92
$516.807.9%$1.362015$1.4016.70%$289.80
$7,136.40     $4,740.30
A $10,000 investment in Capital Power and Cogeco Communications in 2015 is this much today.

A $10,000 investment in January 2015 would have bought you 207 shares of Cogeco, which would have given $4,740 in total dividends and $840 (207 shares x $52.37 price per share) in capital appreciation, a total return of 56%.

A similar investment in Capital Power would have bought you 380 shares. In these 10 years, they would have given $7,136 in dividends and $5,694 (780 shares x $41.3 price per share) in capital appreciation, a total return of 128%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.  The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

These 5 Stocks Have Unstoppable Dividend Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These five stocks can form a diversified stock portfolio of dividend aristocrats from the TSX.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

All-Time Highs, Next-Level Gains: 2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks may be at all-time highs, but that's not just over the last year. To the contrary, these…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks could help you earn over $500 monthly in passive income.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Maxed Out? Here Are 5 Other Ways to Grow Your Wealth in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have other options to grow wealth after maxing out their TFSA contribution limits.

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer attractive yields today for RRSP investors.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two stocks are reliable and trade ultra-cheap, making them among the best TSX stocks to buy now and hold…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% to Buy in June 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for the best of the best dividend stocks? These three are the ones that belong on your…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Aditya Raghunath

RRSP investors can consider adding blue-chip dividend stocks such as Tourmaline Oil to their equity portfolios in 2024.

Read more »