Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 18

The TSX index may remain in the doldrums in the near term amid concerns about delays in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy easing actions.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks started the new week with pessimism on Monday after declining for four consecutive weeks as concerns about delays in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy easing actions continued to take a toll on investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid by 51 points, or 0.2%, yesterday to settle at 21,558 — ending the third consecutive session with losses.

Despite a recovery in consumer cyclical and industrial stocks, continued losses in other key sectors, including technology, utilities, and mining, drove the TSX benchmark downward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) dived by 3.6% to $258.80 per share, making it one of the worst-performing TSX stocks of the day. These declines in BYD stock came after the Winnipeg-headquartered automotive repair services provider announced a second-quarter 2024 cash dividend of US$0.15 per share.

While Boyd’s second-quarter dividend figure was up around 2% year over year, it remained flat compared to the previous quarter. Notably, the company’s adjusted earnings in the first quarter of 2024 fell by around 56% year over year despite a 10% sales increase as mild winter weather reduced demand for its repair services. On a year-to-date basis, BYD stock is now down 7.1%.

NovaGold Resources, New Gold, and Pembina Pipeline were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, falling by at least 2.6% each.

On the flip side, Secure Energy Services, Cargojet, Equinox Gold, and Brookfield Business Partners inched up by at least 2.7% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, TC Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially metals, were bearish early Tuesday morning, which could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on May’s retail sales data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services, Canadian Natural Resources, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting its worst weekly performance in more than seven months, the TSX Composite could fall further today due to…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stock Market

2 Absurdly Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy in June 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Air Canada and Magna International can help you beat the broader markets in 2024 and…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Stock Market

Will the CRA Announce a Grocery Rebate in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Will the CRA reintroduce the grocery rebate in 2024 given the rising cost of food products and high inflation numbers?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX benchmark seems on track to end the fourth consecutive week in the red territory as it currently…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stock Market

2 of My Favorite S&P 500 ETFs for Canadian Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian investors can diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to the S&P 500 Index at a low cost.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The Fed’s latest decision to hold interest rates unchanged could keep TSX stocks volatile as investors continue to speculate about…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 12

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could see big moves today as investors eye the Fed’s monetary policy event and the U.S. consumer inflation…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 11

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may continue to face high volatility as investors focus on the important U.S. consumer inflation data and the…

Read more »