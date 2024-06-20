Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 20

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 20

After surging to fresh record highs last month, the TSX Composite benchmark currently trades at its lowest level since February 2024.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks largely traded on a mixed to slightly negative note on Wednesday as the U.S. stock markets remained closed for Juneteenth. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 94 points, or 0.4%, yesterday to 21,517 — marking its fourth losing session out of the last five.

While all key market sectors ended the day in red, the TSX benchmark’s weakness was primarily led by notable losses in healthcare, real estate, and financial stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Canfor, Interfor, Brookfield, and Algoma Steel were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, slipping by at least 2.5% each.

On the flip side, Innergex Renewable Energy, Lundin Mining, Boralex, and Stelco climbed by at least 1.7% each, making them the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of K92 Mining (TSX:KNT) also traded positively after the Vancouver-based metal miner announced the upsize of its senior secured credit facilities with Trafigura from $100 million to $120 million, with a potential increase to $150 million through an accordion feature.

These credit facilities, which include competitive interest rates and no hedging requirements, are expected to be used for K92’s general corporate purposes, capital expenditure, and working capital. In the last 12 months, the Canadian miner’s revenue has surged by nearly 25% year over year, helping its adjusted earnings for the period inch up by 18.2%. On a year-to-date basis, KNT stock now trades with 16.7% gains.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Royal Bank of Canada, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, except natural gas, were bullish early Thursday morning, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep an eye on the weekly U.S. jobless claims, crude oil stockpile, and Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index data this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Algoma Steel and Empire Company will announce their latest quarterly results on June 20.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Most TSX stocks could remain range-bound today as the U.S. stock markets remain closed for Juneteenth.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index may remain in the doldrums in the near term amid concerns about delays in the Federal Reserve’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting its worst weekly performance in more than seven months, the TSX Composite could fall further today due to…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stock Market

2 Absurdly Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy in June 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Air Canada and Magna International can help you beat the broader markets in 2024 and…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Stock Market

Will the CRA Announce a Grocery Rebate in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Will the CRA reintroduce the grocery rebate in 2024 given the rising cost of food products and high inflation numbers?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX benchmark seems on track to end the fourth consecutive week in the red territory as it currently…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stock Market

2 of My Favorite S&P 500 ETFs for Canadian Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian investors can diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to the S&P 500 Index at a low cost.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The Fed’s latest decision to hold interest rates unchanged could keep TSX stocks volatile as investors continue to speculate about…

Read more »