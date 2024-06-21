Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Chemtrade Logistics Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Chemtrade Logistics Stock Right Now

Here’s why investors should avoid investing in high-yield dividend stocks such as Chemtrade Logistics in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

While there are plenty of dividend stocks trading on the TSX, only a handful of these companies are good long-term investments. Investors must analyze the fundamentals of dividend-paying entities and avoid buying stocks just because they offer an attractive yield.

In addition to a dividend yield, it’s essential for companies to maintain payouts across business cycles. For instance, a company should generate enough cash flows to reinvest in growth, pay shareholders a dividend, and lower balance sheet debt.

One high-dividend TSX stock that has grossly underperformed the broader markets is Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN). Valued at a market cap of $1.1 billion, Chemtrade Logistics pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.66 per share, indicating a forward yield of 7.1%. However, the dividend stock has fallen over 55% in the last decade and generated negative returns since June 2014, even if we adjust for dividend reinvestments.

Chemtrade Logistics slashed its dividend during COVID-19

Chemtrade Logistics offers industrial chemicals and services in the Americas. It provides acid processing services and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, in addition to industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

Part of cyclical industry, Chemtrade was forced to cut its monthly dividend payout by 50% from $0.1 per share in February 2020 to $0.05 per share in March 2020. Today, it has a monthly dividend payout of $0.055 per share.

Lower commodity prices in 2024 meant Chemtrade’s revenue of $418 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 fell 11.2% year over year. Its distributable cash after capital expenditures fell 31.6% to $60 million, while the company paid roughly $19.3 million to shareholders via dividends, indicating a payout ratio of less than 33%. While the payout provides Chemtrade with financial flexibility, the stock is unlikely to deliver outsized gains to investors in the long term.

Analysts expect Chemtrade’s adjusted earnings to narrow from $1.52 per share in 2023 to $0.96 per share in 2024 and $0.87 per share in 2025. Instead, Canadians can consider investing in dividend-growth stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

Is BAM stock a good buy right now?

One of the largest alternate asset managers globally, Brookfield Asset Management offers shareholders a dividend yield of 4%. Despite a sluggish macro environment, Brookfield Asset Management raised US$20 billion in Q1 of 2024 and ended the quarter with US$100 billion of dry powder to invest, positioning the company to capture accretive investment opportunities.

Moreover, Brookfield completed a US$50 billion asset management mandate with American Equity Investment Life (AEL) and announced its intention to acquire a majority stake in Castlelake, an asset-backed finance company. These investments should help Brookfield enhance its insurance and private credit capabilities.

In the last 12 months, Brookfield Asset Management’s distributable earnings stood at US$2.28 billion, or US$1.36 per share. In the March quarter, it deployed US$11 billion of capital into investments across various quality businesses and assets, which should drive future cash flows and dividends higher.

In the last 12 months, BAM has raised its dividends by 18.9% year over year. Priced at 26 times forward earnings, Brookfield Asset Management stock trades at a cheap valuation as its earnings are forecast to grow by 15.5% annually in the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

We’re Only Getting Older: A Top TSX Stock That Benefits From an Aging Population

| Kay Ng

For a bet on the aging population, consider this small-cap stock with growth potential.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Yield Today, Growth Tomorrow: 3 Stocks to Keep Building Your Wealth

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking yield today and growth tomorrow, these top Canadian dividend stocks are certainly worth considering right now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 10.72% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains a consistent, defensive dividend producer that will give up over 10% in income each and every…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Standout Domestic Stocks With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks look oversold.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite their recent declines, the long-term growth outlook of these two top dividend stocks remains strong, which could help their…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Growth Stocks vs. Value Stocks: Which Should You Choose?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are growth stocks and value stocks, but there are also growing value stocks that fit into both sides of…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank the Best Dividend Stock for You?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has a high dividend yield but is embroiled in a serious money-laundering scandal.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Hint: You'll need this Hamilton covered call ETF, which yields over 10%.

Read more »