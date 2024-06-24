Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

Here’s how to build a diversified portfolio with dividend stocks that, as a group, pay out in every month of the year to earn monthly passive income

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

To build a bulletproof monthly passive-income portfolio, investors can focus on stocks with dividend growth and a solid balance sheet with manageable debt levels. For example, you can explore businesses that have lower leverage compared to their peers.

If you’re looking for only monthly income stocks, there are few choices available in Canada. Mostly, we have Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay out monthly cash distributions. Otherwise, investors can aim to build a diversified portfolio with dividend stocks that, as a group, pay out dividends in every month of the year to achieve the target of earning monthly passive income. This method will provide better diversification.

Here are some TSX stocks that pay out dividend income in different months. For this method, investors need to take note of the dividend dates, as explained below.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a blue chip dividend stock for growing passive income. It has paid a growing dividend for half a century. This year, its dividend continues to be sustainable with a payout ratio of about 74% of adjusted earnings. As a regulated utility primarily owning essential distribution and transmission assets, Fortis makes highly resilient earnings even through bad economic times.

Recent history shows that Fortis pays out a quarterly dividend in March, June, September, and December. For example, its last ex-div-date was May 16, 2024. Investors needed to own the stock before the ex-div-date to receive that dividend on the payable date on June 1, 2024.

At $52.70 per share, the stock appears to be fairly valued in a higher-interest environment. That said, versus its long-term normal price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), it is discounted by about 14%. At the recent price, it also offers a decent dividend yield of almost 4.5%.

RBC stock

As a leading Canadian bank, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) also pays out safe dividends that increase over time. It has core operations in personal and commercial banking as well as a wealth management business that makes up close to a third of its revenues. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 48% of adjusted earnings this fiscal year.

RBC pays out a quarterly dividend in February, May, August, and November. For example, its next ex-div-date is July 25, 2024. Investors need to own the stock before the ex-div-date to receive that dividend on the payable date on August 23, 2024.

At about $142 per share, the Canadian bank stock seems to be fairly valued, which is supported by the fact that it trades at its long-term normal valuation – a P/E of about 12.3.

These two stock ideas cover dividends for two-thirds of the year, but it is nowhere near a diversified portfolio. Investors should own at least 10 solid stocks driven by underlying quality businesses from different sectors. If you have $10,000 to invest, you can divide it evenly across these stocks.

The 11 sectors classified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) are energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate. Fortis falls in the utilities sector and RBC falls under financials.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Fortis and Royal Bank of Canada. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $606/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Shares of these two fundamentally strong companies can start a worry-free passive income stream.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Keep Raising Their Payouts

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to their solid dividend growth track record, these top dividend stocks also offer strong growth potential for the…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,830/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This super dividend stock offers high yield and visibility over earnings growth. It can help you earn $1,830 in passive…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is down 13% as of writing, marking a significant opportunity for those seeking out income and value…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: The Investment Needed to Yield $10,000 Per Annum

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's the math on how much you would need to invest to achieve $10,000 a year in passive income.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The TSX is lucrative to buy these magnificent dividend stocks in bulk and be proud of this decision 10 years…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

4 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term income? These four dividend stocks should not only provide you with value in July but…

Read more »