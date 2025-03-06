Billionaires Might Sell U.S. Stocks and Buy This Canadian Stock to Avoid Tariff Risks

Investors are looking for safety and security, and this retailer might be the perfect Canadian stock to consider.

In the ever-evolving world of global trade, savvy investors are always on the lookout for strategies to safeguard their portfolios. U.S. tariff hikes have now caused a stir, and some billionaires might be eyeing Canadian stocks as a safe harbour. But the question is, where can investors find gems that can offer growth and stability?

One such gem north of the border is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). This Canadian stock that’s been quietly making waves in the convenience store sector and should certainly be on the radar of Canadian investors.

The stock

For those unfamiliar, Alimentation Couche-Tard started as a single store in Quebec back in 1980. Fast forward to today, and it’s a $53 billion enterprise boasting over 16,700 stores worldwide, including the well-known Circle K brand. Talk about a glow-up!

In its second quarter of fiscal 2025, Couche-Tard reported total revenues of US$17.4 billion, marking a 6% increase from the previous year’s US$16.4 billion. However, earnings per diluted share (EPS) took a slight dip to US$0.75 from the prior US$0.85. The Canadian stock attributed this to factors like a lower road transportation fuel gross margin in the U.S. and softer consumer traffic. But hey, every road has its bumps, right?

Analysts remain optimistic about Couche-Tard’s trajectory. The average price target is set at $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of over 23%. With a “Strong Buy” consensus among analysts, it’s clear that the Canadian stock’s growth strategy resonates well with market watchers.

More to come … maybe?

In a bold move, Couche-Tard recently made headlines with a US$47 billion takeover bid for Japan’s Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-Eleven. While reports indicate that Seven & i plans to reject the offer, the mere fact that Couche-Tard is playing in this league showcases its ambition to expand its global footprint.

Historically, Couche-Tard has been a reliable performer. Over the past 25 years, the Canadian stock has, on average, risen by 26.7% annually, with a 72% success rate in those years. That’s like having cruise control set on growth!

As of its latest reports, Couche-Tard boasts a market capitalization of approximately $68.19 billion. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.23 and a forward P/E of 15.48, the Canadian stock’s valuation metrics suggest it’s reasonably priced, especially given its growth prospects.

Bottom line

For investors concerned about U.S. tariff risks, Couche-Tard offers a compelling alternative. Its extensive international presence means it’s not overly reliant on any single market. Plus, with its consistent growth and strategic acquisitions, the Canadian stock has demonstrated resilience and adaptability. These are qualities any investor would appreciate.

While no investment is without its risks, Alimentation Couche-Tard presents a robust case for those looking to diversify their portfolios amidst global trade uncertainties. Its proven track record, strategic vision, and solid financials make it a stock worth considering. Plus, the global Canadian stock continues to expand, with the potential to take over an iconic brand in 7/Eleven. So, as billionaires contemplate their next moves, perhaps a detour to this Canadian convenience store giant might just be the ticket.