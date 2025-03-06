Member Login
Home » Investing » Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

Looking for safe ETFs with solid income? These three are a solid place to start.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Looking to build a defensive portfolio that provides steady income? Canadian utility exchange-traded funds (ETF) are an excellent option. The utility sector in Canada is renowned for its stability, driven by its essential nature. People will always need electricity, water, and natural gas. This consistent demand makes utility companies a reliable source of dividends, offering investors a strong foundation for long-term income. So let’s dive into three prominent utility ETFs to help you decide how to power up your defensive strategy.

The ETFs

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF (TSX:XUT) focuses on the largest utility companies in Canada. The fund aims to provide investors with exposure to the utilities sector. This includes electric and gas utilities, which traditionally offer strong dividend yields. The ETF has shown a 2.2% year-to-date (YTD) return, plus a 4.1% yield, making it a solid choice for those looking for passive income. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 0.05 and a price-to-book ratio of 0.62, XUT is currently valued attractively, particularly for long-term investors.

Another key player in the Canadian utility ETF market is the BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSX:ZUT). ZUT offers an equal-weighted approach, which spreads risk more evenly across its holdings. Thus the fund is an excellent option for those who want diversified exposure to the sector. The ETF provides a 4.27% yield, and its YTD return stands at 1.20%. The P/E ratio of 0.05 and price-to-sales ratio of 0.65 indicate that ZUT offers a reasonable entry point. This is especially opportune for investors looking to tap into the Canadian utility sector while securing steady dividends.

For those looking for broader exposure to dividend-paying companies, Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) offers an interesting mix. The ETF also has a drool-worthy 11% forward dividend yield. This can be appealing for income-focused investors. Despite its focus on a broader range of dividend stocks, the ETF still provides exposure to the defensive utility sector and can offer additional diversification in your portfolio.

Peak performance

Looking at the past performance of these ETFs, it’s clear that utility stocks have been a reliable source of income. Over the past three years, XUT has seen steady returns, with its performance consistently mirroring the strong, predictable nature of utilities in Canada. ZUT and HDIV also continue to provide attractive returns for dividend-seeking investors, with both offering steady income, even during challenging market conditions. These ETFs have all outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index in recent years, reinforcing the utility sector’s resilience and potential for growth.

The future outlook for these ETFs remains positive, given the continued importance of utilities in the Canadian economy. As the transition to green energy continues, utilities are well-positioned to benefit from increased demand for sustainable energy sources. This long-term growth potential could drive further returns for utility ETFs. Additionally, Canada’s commitment to infrastructure development and the growing need for reliable power supply point to a solid outlook for utility stocks, thus making XUT, ZUT, and HDIV great candidates for income-focused portfolios.

Bottom line

While utility ETFs are generally considered safe investments, it’s essential to consider the potential risks. Changes in government policy, regulatory concerns, or rising interest rates could impact utility companies’ profitability and, in turn, the performance of these ETFs. However, with strong governance and an increasing push towards clean energy, the Canadian utility sector is well-placed to continue performing well.

Altogether, Canadian utility ETFs like XUT, ZUT, and HDIV offer a great way to build a defensively oriented portfolio that generates steady income. Whether you’re looking for exposure to the top Canadian utility stocks or prefer a broader mix of dividend-paying companies, these ETFs provide reliable dividends with lower volatility. With strong performance records, positive future outlooks, and high dividend yields, these ETFs are savvy ways to power up your defence and secure consistent income for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have a solid dividend payout history and offer attractive yields that can help you earn reliable income…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Building Your TFSA: Why Canadian Stocks Should Still Be Your First Choice

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

From tax benefits to strong long-term growth potential, these 2 stocks should be among the Canadian stalwarts you make a…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The Power of Compound Returns: Why Starting Today Still Makes Sense

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can sometimes feel like you've missed out on an investment. What if you were to buy now and never…

Read more »

Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) continues to outperform the broader stock market.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Might Sell U.S. Stocks and Buy This Canadian Stock to Avoid Tariff Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors are looking for safety and security, and this retailer might be the perfect Canadian stock to consider.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market has some great dividend stocks to buy and hold right now. Here are four options every investor needs…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A 6.2% yield, growing monthly payouts, undervalued units, backed by Canadian Tire Corp! Hold this REIT for decades of income

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks are great, but blue-chips with high dividends are even better for security, growth, and income!

Read more »