Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 24

After sliding for five consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite Index has slid 2.8% so far in the second quarter.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian equities market continued to trade in a narrow range for the sixth consecutive session on Friday as investors seemed worried about the economic outlook despite the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) recent interest rate cut decision. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 26 points, or 0.1%, in the last session to settle at 21,555.

Despite a recovery in consumer cyclical and tech stocks during the session, heavy losses in other key sectors like mining, real estate, and energy pressured the TSX benchmark. With this, the market index fell 0.4% last week, marking its fifth consecutive week of losses.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Ballard Power, Brookfield Business Partners, PrairieSky Royalty, Ivanhoe Mines, and Interfor were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day as they dived by more than 4% each.

In contrast, Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stood out as the top gainer on the Toronto Stock Exchange, climbing by 4.1% to $89.56 per share. This rally in Bombardier stock came a day after the Dorval-headquartered business jet manufacturer told investors that it had redeemed US$338 million of its 7.125% senior notes due 2026 and US$450 million of its 7.875% senior notes due 2027.

This redemption is part of Bombardier’s ongoing efforts to manage its debt effectively. In another important development during the weekend, the Canadian private sector union Unifor announced a strike involving 1,350 members at Bombardier’s facilities due to failed negotiations before the deadline. This news could keep Bombardier’s shares volatile today, as they currently trade with 68.3% year-to-date gains.

Lightspeed Commerce and IGM Financial were also among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, rising by at least 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Cenovus Energy, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed early Monday morning, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

Although no major economic data releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the BoC governor Tiff Macklem’s comments about the economy during his speech at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce in the afternoon.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight weakness in metals prices could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Read more »

Man pointing at a recycling symbol
Dividend Stocks

GFL Stock Rose 24% Last Month: Is It Still a Buy in July?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GFL stock (TSX:GFL) exploded by 24% in June, but is the growth now over for July? Or can investors still…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After surging to fresh record highs last month, the TSX Composite benchmark currently trades at its lowest level since February…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Most TSX stocks could remain range-bound today as the U.S. stock markets remain closed for Juneteenth.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index may remain in the doldrums in the near term amid concerns about delays in the Federal Reserve’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting its worst weekly performance in more than seven months, the TSX Composite could fall further today due to…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stock Market

2 Absurdly Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy in June 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Air Canada and Magna International can help you beat the broader markets in 2024 and…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Stock Market

Will the CRA Announce a Grocery Rebate in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Will the CRA reintroduce the grocery rebate in 2024 given the rising cost of food products and high inflation numbers?

Read more »