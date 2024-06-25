Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

I personally own both of these S&P 500 Index ETFs. Here’s why.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

As of June 6, there are 1,454 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in Canada, and that number is increasing weekly. Yet, out of this vast array, I hold only two. Why?

Both ETFs track the S&P 500 index, which, according to the S&P Indices Versus Active study (SPIVA), has outperformed over 88% of all U.S. funds over the last 15 years.

Here’s a closer look at my top picks. These ETFs are not just strong performers; they are also perfect for long-term, tax-free compounding within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

VFV

First up is Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV), which tracks the S&P 500 index at a very low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.09%.

This means if you invest $10,000, your annual fees would only be around $9—a small price for access to some of the largest and most influential companies in the U.S.

VFV trades in Canadian dollars, which simplifies the investment process as there’s no need for currency conversion. With shares priced around $130, you gain exposure to 500 major U.S. stocks through a single ETF ticker.

It’s also one of the most popular ETFs in Canada, with more than $14 billion invested, and the number continues to grow.

VSP

I also hold Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSX:VSP) in the same proportions as VFV. Why?

Well, while VFV offers direct exposure to the S&P 500, it is not currency-hedged. This means that when the U.S. dollar (USD) strengthens against the Canadian dollar (CAD), VFV gains additional value, but when the CAD strengthens, VFV loses value.

However, VSP is currency hedged. This means that its performance aims to reflect only the changes in the S&P 500 index, independent of currency fluctuations between the USD and CAD.

This hedging mechanism provides a layer of protection against currency volatility, ensuring that the ETF’s performance is solely tied to the stock index movements and not swayed by currency exchange rates.

Given the current state where the USD is trading high against the CAD, having a currency-hedged ETF like VSP provides a beneficial balance in my investment strategy.

The Foolish takeaway

Both VFV and VSP can be excellent holdings for long-term TFSA investors who are comfortable with a higher level of risk.

The key to success with either of these ETFs is consistent investment. Regular contributions, coupled with the prompt reinvestment of quarterly dividends, can significantly enhance the compounding effect over time.

Finally, avoid the urge to panic sell during downturns. Remember, these ETFs track the overall performance of the S&P 500, which has shown strong long-term growth despite periodic setbacks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged). The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates 

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is sure to benefit from ongoing cuts in the key interest rate and is already seeing some…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) pays a lot of dividend income. Can you live off of it in retirement?

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Have Raised Payouts for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now have 7% yields.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 25

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Canada’s consumer inflation report, the latest U.S. consumer confidence data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,398.40 in Passive Income 

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers a whopping 11.9% dividend yield right now, with returns that should fly high for this cyclical…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Top TSX Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for an undervalued stock you can buy today and hold for decades? Here's a great pick with a generous…

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Stock Market

With Revenue Rising, Is Air Canada’s Sputtering Stock Finally Cleared for Takeoff?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 58% from all-time highs, Air Canada stock trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates in June 2024.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 6.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what makes Transcontinental one of my top dividend stock picks right now for instant income.

Read more »