Member Login
Home » Investing » How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $1,500/Month From Dividend Stocks?

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $1,500/Month From Dividend Stocks?

Are you looking for income that lasts? While it may not be cheap, investors can create a huge passive-income portfolio and never worry again.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Creating a passive-income portfolio is like whipping up a delectable Canadian poutine—it’s all about having the right ingredients, a solid plan, and a sprinkle of patience. Are you ready to get started? Let’s dive into the steps and dividend stocks to get you there.

Step by step

First things first, figure out what you want from your passive income. Are you looking to supplement your retirement funds, cover your monthly coffee runs, or perhaps save up for that dream cottage on the lake? Having a clear goal helps you determine how much income you need and the level of risk you’re comfortable taking.

Then, don’t put all your eggs in one basket! Spread your investments across various sectors to cushion against market volatility. Consider consumer staples, healthcare, and utility sectors, which are often dubbed as Goldilocks stocks—not too hot and not too cold but just right for steady returns.

One of the best strategies for growing your passive income is to reinvest your dividends. By doing so, you’re essentially using your returns to buy more shares, which, in turn, generates even more dividends. It’s like a snowball effect that can significantly boost your income over time.

Finally, make Make sure to hold your dividend-paying stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), if possible. This way, you won’t pay taxes on your dividend income, allowing you to maximize your returns. For example, if you invest $6,000 into high-yield TSX stocks in your TFSA, you can enjoy all the income tax-free!

Where to invest

Now, let’s talk about the heart of your portfolio: the investments. For a passive-income portfolio, dividend stocks are your best friends. Look for Canadian stocks on the TSX that offer solid, reliable monthly dividends. Some gems include Northland Power (TSX:NPI), Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV), and iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU).

NPI stock is a major player in the renewable energy sector, boasting wind, solar, and thermal assets. With a dividend yield of around 5.08%, NPI offers a reliable income stream. NPI stock’s international projects spread across Europe, Asia, and the Americas provide a diversified income base, reducing risk and ensuring stability.

DIV doesn’t own businesses but rather collects royalties from a variety of top-tier brands across Canada. Offering a dividend yield of around 9.4%, DIV is perfect for those who crave a higher income. The diverse range of businesses—from Mr. Lube to Sutton Realty—means your income isn’t tied to the fortunes of one sector.

Finally, we have an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with XIU. XIU gives you a slice of Canada’s top 60 companies, spreading your investment across various sectors. With a yield of around 3%, XIU offers consistent dividends while also providing capital appreciation over time. XIU’s low expense ratio means more of your money stays invested, working hard for you.

All together

So, how are you going to create $1,500 in annual dividends? Let’s crunch the numbers. You’ll need to create a total of $18,000, and that will be a significant investment no matter how you slice it. That’s $6,000 in dividends per stock. Here’s how it could shake out. 

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
NPI$23.675,000$1.20$6,000monthly$118,350
DIV$2.6724,000$0.25$6,000monthly$64,080
XIU$32.872,041$2.94$6,000.54monthly$67,087.67

As you can see, it’s a huge investment to bring in $1,500 a month in dividends alone. So, it might be worth considering returns in the future as well. But if you want fixed income, it would take a total investment of $249,517.67 as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Smart Buy Now for Dividends?

| Robin Brown

BCE's dividend yield is high but beware of a dividend yield trap.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $8,249.60 in Tax-Free Income in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime option for investors looking for long-term dividend income. And the numbers prove it.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy Just for its 8.8% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

BCE took a beating over the past two years. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income and long-term growth? You get that and more from investing in these top-notch dividend stocks on the TSX…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like Telus and Canadian Natural Resources have a long history of generating passive income for investors.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

5 Amazing Dividend Stocks With a 5% Yield

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield stocks have a growing earnings base and a solid history of dividend distributions and growth.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

To Make $631.66 Annually While Doing Nothing, Invest $9,000 in These 3 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need extra cash? These three are top-notch options that can bring in stellar dividends without lifting a finger.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Decisive Dividend is a small-cap dividend stock that pays shareholders a tasty dividend while trading at a compelling multiple.

Read more »