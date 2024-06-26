Are you looking for income that lasts? While it may not be cheap, investors can create a huge passive-income portfolio and never worry again.

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $1,500/Month From Dividend Stocks?

Creating a passive-income portfolio is like whipping up a delectable Canadian poutine—it’s all about having the right ingredients, a solid plan, and a sprinkle of patience. Are you ready to get started? Let’s dive into the steps and dividend stocks to get you there.

Step by step

First things first, figure out what you want from your passive income. Are you looking to supplement your retirement funds, cover your monthly coffee runs, or perhaps save up for that dream cottage on the lake? Having a clear goal helps you determine how much income you need and the level of risk you’re comfortable taking.

Then, don’t put all your eggs in one basket! Spread your investments across various sectors to cushion against market volatility. Consider consumer staples, healthcare, and utility sectors, which are often dubbed as Goldilocks stocks—not too hot and not too cold but just right for steady returns.

One of the best strategies for growing your passive income is to reinvest your dividends. By doing so, you’re essentially using your returns to buy more shares, which, in turn, generates even more dividends. It’s like a snowball effect that can significantly boost your income over time.

Finally, make Make sure to hold your dividend-paying stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), if possible. This way, you won’t pay taxes on your dividend income, allowing you to maximize your returns. For example, if you invest $6,000 into high-yield TSX stocks in your TFSA, you can enjoy all the income tax-free!

Where to invest

Now, let’s talk about the heart of your portfolio: the investments. For a passive-income portfolio, dividend stocks are your best friends. Look for Canadian stocks on the TSX that offer solid, reliable monthly dividends. Some gems include Northland Power (TSX:NPI), Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV), and iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU).

NPI stock is a major player in the renewable energy sector, boasting wind, solar, and thermal assets. With a dividend yield of around 5.08%, NPI offers a reliable income stream. NPI stock’s international projects spread across Europe, Asia, and the Americas provide a diversified income base, reducing risk and ensuring stability.

DIV doesn’t own businesses but rather collects royalties from a variety of top-tier brands across Canada. Offering a dividend yield of around 9.4%, DIV is perfect for those who crave a higher income. The diverse range of businesses—from Mr. Lube to Sutton Realty—means your income isn’t tied to the fortunes of one sector.

Finally, we have an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with XIU. XIU gives you a slice of Canada’s top 60 companies, spreading your investment across various sectors. With a yield of around 3%, XIU offers consistent dividends while also providing capital appreciation over time. XIU’s low expense ratio means more of your money stays invested, working hard for you.

All together

So, how are you going to create $1,500 in annual dividends? Let’s crunch the numbers. You’ll need to create a total of $18,000, and that will be a significant investment no matter how you slice it. That’s $6,000 in dividends per stock. Here’s how it could shake out.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL NPI $23.67 5,000 $1.20 $6,000 monthly $118,350 DIV $2.67 24,000 $0.25 $6,000 monthly $64,080 XIU $32.87 2,041 $2.94 $6,000.54 monthly $67,087.67

As you can see, it’s a huge investment to bring in $1,500 a month in dividends alone. So, it might be worth considering returns in the future as well. But if you want fixed income, it would take a total investment of $249,517.67 as of writing.