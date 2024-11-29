Member Login
10.5% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk!

BCE stock has a superior dividend yield at 10.5%, but is it worth the risk given recent earnings?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investing in Dividend Aristocrats is a cornerstone strategy for income-focused investors. These companies have consistently increased their dividends over decades. Ones that often demonstrate financial stability, long-term profitability, and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. One to consider is BCE (TSX:BCE), a titan in the Canadian telecommunications industry, which fits this profile. With a dividend yield hovering around 10.52% as of writing, BCE stock offers an alluring opportunity for those seeking high, reliable income.

Why BCE stock

Dividend Aristocrats are particularly attractive during periods of market volatility. The resilience is rooted in robust business models that withstand economic downturns. BCE stock, for example, has been a cornerstone of the Canadian telecom landscape for decades, providing essential services like internet, television, and mobile communication. These services are critical to modern life, giving the company a built-in hedge against economic instability.

BCE’s current dividend yield far surpasses the industry average, making it an outlier even among Aristocrats. This high yield indicates a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders, a hallmark of companies that prioritize investor loyalty. However, sustainability is a key concern. With a payout ratio reported at an incredible 4,400%, BCE stock is paying out significantly more in dividends than it earns in net income. While this is alarming on the surface, payout ratios for telecom companies can be misleading, as they often base dividends on free cash flow rather than net earnings.

Into earnings

Financial performance is another critical piece of the puzzle. In its third-quarter 2024 results, BCE stock faced challenges, including a reported net loss of $1.2 billion. This was primarily driven by approximately $2.1 billion in non-cash media asset impairment charges. However, the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 2.1%, with a record-breaking EBITDA margin of 45.6%, the highest in over 30 years. This signals that the company’s core operations remain solid despite the headline-grabbing net loss.

Looking ahead, BCE stock has revised its 2024 revenue guidance due to softer-than-expected product revenue and ongoing competitive pricing pressures in the wireless market. Despite these challenges, the company maintained its other financial guidance targets for the year, showcasing management’s confidence in BCE’s ability to navigate headwinds. These adjustments reflect the company’s proactive approach to balancing shareholder rewards with long-term operational health.

What to consider

Historical performance also supports BCE stock’s case as a long-term hold. With decades of consistent dividend payments and a track record of adapting to industry shifts, BCE stock has built trust among investors. Its stable cash flow, derived from providing essential services, is a foundation for its dividend strategy. While the telecom sector faces challenges from technological disruption and regulatory scrutiny, BCE stock’s entrenched market position gives it a competitive edge.

The telecommunications industry is not without risks. Intense competition, high capital expenditures for infrastructure upgrades (like 5G networks), and regulatory pressures can strain financial performance. For BCE stock, its significant debt load totalling $40.08 billion amplifies these risks. Yet, its ability to generate substantial free cash flow, now at $3.02 billion, suggests it can manage these obligations — all while maintaining its dividend policy.

For investors, BCE offers a compelling combination of high income, market leadership, and a history of resilience. Its beta of 0.48 indicates lower volatility compared to the broader market, making it an appealing choice for those seeking stability in their portfolios.

Bottom line

BCE stock’s high dividend yield is both a beacon and a challenge. On one hand, it reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to shareholder value. On the other, it raises questions about long-term sustainability in light of current financial pressures. For investors willing to take a calculated risk, BCE stock could be a cornerstone of a portfolio geared toward passive income. By balancing its impressive yield with a careful evaluation of its financial health and industry outlook, investors can decide if BCE stock is the right fit for their investment goals.

