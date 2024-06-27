Member Login
Here's My Choice for the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now (It's Not NVIDIA)

Tech stocks like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are leading the way forward in AI.

Andrew Button
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

When you hear artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, it’s hard not to think of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). The supplier of chips to generative AI software companies, it has made more money off AI than any other company.

Most people would agree that NVIDIA has been growing by leaps and bounds thanks to generative AI. What’s less commonly mentioned is that the company’s stock has gotten very expensive because of all this growth. Trading at 70 times earnings, much of NVIDIA’s future growth is already being paid for. Investors may be better off looking for their “AI money” elsewhere. Accordingly, In this article, I will share my top pick for best AI technology stock that isn’t NVIDIA.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG), better known as “Google,” is my pick for the best AI stock to buy now. This was a tough choice because Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, another portfolio holding of mine, is just as strong as Alphabet while being cheaper. However, TSM faces certain risks stemming from its geographic proximity to China (e.g., possible invasion) that make it just slightly less desirable than Alphabet in my eyes.

What is it that makes Alphabet stock so strong?

First, it is a leader in AI research, having invented the “transformer” method that made ChatGPT such a success.

Second, Alphabet has been using AI in products like YouTube and Google Search for years — albeit in ways that aren’t easily discernible as “AI” to the general public.

Third, its AI applications (e.g., search summaries, generative AI) are proving fairly popular — not as popular as Microsoft/OpenAI’s offerings for the time being, but fairly popular. In February, Alphabet’s Gemini was rated the sixth most popular AI app by Euro News.

Fourth and finally, Alphabet is a high-moat stock, meaning that it is protected from competition. Its “moat sources” include network effects, Android-Google integration and high brand recognition.

What about Canadian AI stocks?

If you’re reading all this talk about NVIDIA and Google, you might wonder if there are Canadian AI stocks worth investing in, too. In fact, there are.

My personal pick would be Kinaxis (TSX:KXS). It’s a supply chain management software company that develops the popular RapidResponse supply chain management app.

In RapidResponse, users can keep track of all vital supply chain variables: raw inputs, inventory, manufacturing tools, customer buying patterns — you name it. Kinaxis has been developing software that lets companies do these kinds of things for decades. Now, thanks to AI, RapidResponse does its thing better and faster than before. For example, RapidResponse’s AI can identify trends in customer buying patterns that allow companies to predict how much inventory they need on a specific date. It’s a pretty unique use case — one that KXS’s competitors can’t match.

Whether you’re investing in chips, software, or cloud services, there are plenty of ways to get a piece of the AI pie. NVIDIA is just one of them. It’s the obvious winner in the AI world at the moment, but the two stocks mentioned in this article merit a mention as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Kinaxis, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

