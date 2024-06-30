Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy if Interest Rates Keep Dropping

1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy if Interest Rates Keep Dropping

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) can be an excellent bargain for investors who want to leverage interest rate cuts in the coming years.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
a person looks out a window into a cityscape

Image source: Getty Images

After the recent rate cut, many investors might be feeling relieved that the economy is finally in a place where central banks are easing up. Higher interest rates have affected everyone across the board, from consumers with egregious debt to publicly traded companies and their investors.

As more interest rate cuts come along, Canadians laden with high household debts have plenty of reasons to cheer central banks on.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve enacted a series of aggressive interest rate hikes over the last couple of years due to rising inflation. With inflation finally cooling, we might be in a falling interest rate environment that can make life a little easier for everyone.

When are more interest rate cuts coming?

If you are a new investor awaiting further interest rate cuts to capitalize on the next bull market, be warned that there is no smooth sailing in the near future. While there are definitely more interest rates coming, there is no way to know how many or how aggressive they will be this year. It might take several years for central banks to enact more, and we don’t know where they might settle in the next few years.

The fact that the inflationary environment might make a comeback means there can be far more market volatility ahead. The Bank of Canada has set a target range of 2% inflation, but there is always a chance that inflation can go higher again. Even if we see inflation rates go lower than 2% in the distant future, you should not hold off on investing till then.

To make the most out of being a stock market investor, you should invest now and prepare your portfolio for growth when a low-rate environment finally arrives and acts as the tailwind to grow it.

A dividend stock that can be the perfect low-rate play

While the interest rates from pre-COVID times might not be on the table right now, there is always the possibility of a comeback to at least near historically low interest rates in the long run. Publicly traded companies significantly affected by the financial burdens of high interest rates might see lower interest rates when they happen as a welcome sight.

Lower interest rates can mean more affordable capital expenditures, better cash flows, and improved profitability. Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is one such ailing stock to consider investing in right now. RCI stock is a $28.10 billion market capitalization communications and media company headquartered in Toronto.

After its merger with Shaw Communications, Rogers Communications is in a better position to give more competition to the telecom industry’s market leaders in Canada. A merger also means savings and a greater share of the market. Combined with lower costs due to falling interest rates, it can deliver far greater value to investors in the coming years.

Foolish takeaway

As of this writing, Rogers Communications stock trades for $51.67 per share and offers a 3.87% dividend yield. Down by 20.15% from its 52-week high, it might be a bargain at current levels to consider for your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Stocks: How to Create a Consistent Income Stream Worth $631

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock is the best chance for those look for consistent and growing returns and passive income for…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Reduce Debt and Increase Wealth: A Canadian’s Guide

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This year is your year to reduce debt and turn it into the savings you've dreamed about. So, let's get…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TSX Domination: The 7.6% Dividend Stock to Watch

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has a 7.6% yield at today's prices.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are ideal for your retirement portfolio, given their stable cash flows and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now with $1,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors with limited cash can earn two ways and make a fortune with two no-brainer stocks.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Flying TSX Stocks That Show No Signs of Slowing Down

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks with market-beating gains could deliver far superior returns in 2024 as the rate-cutting cycle begins.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Soar in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield TSX stocks could be heavily oversold right now.

Read more »