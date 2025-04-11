Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

These stocks have great track records of delivering dividend growth in challenging economic conditions.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Recent market volatility has Canadian investors wondering which TSX dividend stocks might be undervalued right now and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on passive income and long-term capital gains.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility company with assets located in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

The stock trades near $64 at the time of writing compared to nearly $67 in early April. It was as low as $61.50 in recent days, and is still well above the 12-month low around $51.

Fortis should hold up well in a turbulent market. The company gets nearly all of its revenue from rate-regulated businesses, which include natural gas distribution utilities, power generation facilities, and electricity transmission networks. Revenue from these assets is typically predictable and reliable, even amid uncertain economic conditions.

Fortis grows through a combination of acquisitions and organic developments. It has been several years since Fortis made its last major purchase, but consolidation in the utility sector could start to ramp up if borrowing costs decline in the next couple of years.

In the meantime, Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program that will raise the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. Revenue and cash flow growth driven by the addition of the new assets should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% over the five-year period. Fortis raised the distribution in each of the past $51 years. Investors who buy FTS stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 3.8%. That’s lower than yields available from other TSX stocks right now, though the dividend growth will steadily boost the yield on the initial investment.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deals turned Enbridge into the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. Demand for natural gas is expected to rise in the coming years as tech companies build gas-fired power generation facilities to supply electricity to AI data centres. Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission network, along with the utilities, puts it in a good position to benefit from this trend.

The company’s core oil pipeline assets and the recent addition of an oil export terminal in Texas remain strategically important for Enbridge and the North American economy. Nearly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States flows through Enbridge’s infrastructure.

Management has also expanded the renewable energy portfolio through acquisitions and major projects, which include wind and solar assets in North America and Europe.

Enbridge’s $26 billion capital program, along with revenue from the recent acquisitions, should support ongoing dividend growth. The board has raised the distribution in each of the past 30 years. ENB stock currently trades near $59 compared to a 2025 high around $65. At the current price, investors can get a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The bottom line on top stocks for TFSA passive income

Ongoing market volatility is expected to continue for some time. That being said, Fortis and Enbridge should be solid picks at current prices and deserve to be on your radar for a buy-and-hold portfolio targeting reliable and growing passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $884 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock certainly has quite the long-term outlook -- one that could create passive income now and decades to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in These REITs for Over $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Are you looking for a boost in your passive income? Then consider these two REITs for your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate $10,000 in 2 Canadian Growth Stocks for the Long Run

| Kay Ng

Both growth stocks offer a compelling mix of income, growth, and value, and I believe they can outperform over the…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock Analysis: A Smart Choice for Potential Value and Income

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock has slipped to its June 2009 level amid Trump tariff uncertainty and intensity. Does the sharp dip provide…

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Cargojet Stock at $70?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock might be down, but don't let that scare you off. It's still a long-term opportunity.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed portfolio for reliable monthly passive income.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build an Income Portfolio With 3 TSX Stocks Paying Monthly Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Focusing on these three monthly paying TSX dividend stocks can help you reinvest more frequently, enhancing overall returns.

Read more »