3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for All TFSA Holders

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for All TFSA Holders

The CRA is watching, so make sure you’re investing well and avoiding these problems.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Caution, careful

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is pure gold. The TFSA is like a magic piggy bank that helps your money grow tax-free! But just like any good thing, there are some rules to follow. Messing up these rules might get the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) looking your way. Knowing what to avoid can keep your TFSA happy and growing!

Know your limit

One big no-no is putting too much money in. For 2025, the limit is $7,000. Granted, that total is far higher if you’ve been able to contribute since 2009. However, if you’ve consistently contributed every year, that limit is it. If you put in more than that, you’ll get a penalty of 1% per month on the extra amount.

Keep a close eye on how much you’re putting in. Even taking money out and putting it back in the same year can be tricky. If you don’t have enough contribution room, you could accidentally go over the limit. Always double-check how much room you have before adding more cash. This might mean giving your bank a call as well.

Think long term

Another thing that can raise eyebrows at the CRA is doing a lot of quick buying and selling of stocks, especially risky ones, in your TFSA. While you can choose different investments, the CRA watches out for accounts that look like a trading business. If you’re constantly buying and selling, especially volatile stocks, it might think you’re running a business in your TFSA. If that happens, the income you make could be taxed fully! For example, some people who day trade in their TFSA have been surprised with unexpected tax bills.

To keep things simpler and safer, consider holding strong, long-term dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS). It’s a utility company that provides stable, predictable returns and has a long history of raising its dividend. Stocks like Fortis are a great fit for your TFSA because they don’t need constant buying and selling, which helps keep the CRA off your back while your money grows steadily over time.

Keep your distance

The CRA also has rules about what kind of investments you can hold in your TFSA. Investing in companies where you own a big chunk (usually 10% or more) or businesses you’re closely connected to can lead to big tax trouble. These are called prohibited investments. If you make any money from them, the CRA can tax it at a whopping 100%! So, it’s super important to make sure all your TFSA investments follow the CRA’s rules to avoid those nasty tax penalties.

Now, let’s talk about taking risks in your TFSA. It can be tempting to chase high returns with riskier stocks. But it’s a balancing act between potential rewards and staying on the CRA’s good side. High-risk stocks often mean you’d be buying and selling a lot, which, as we said, can attract CRA attention. However, safer, well-known stocks or a mix of investments like exchange-traded funds are usually a better fit for a TFSA. These tend to be more stable and don’t need as much constant trading. This lowers the chance of the CRA thinking you’re running a trading business. Plus, TFSAs are really meant for long-term savings anyway.

Bottom line

The TFSA is a fantastic tool for Canadians to grow their wealth without paying taxes. To make the most of it and stay out of trouble with the CRA, just be mindful of how much you’re putting in, take a long-term approach to investing, and make sure all your investments are allowed in a TFSA.

If you’re ever unsure about your investment choices or the rules, it’s always a good idea to chat with a financial advisor. They can help you create a plan that fits your goals and keeps your TFSA in good standing with the tax folks! Think of your TFSA as a special garden where your money can grow tax-free. By following the rules, you’re making sure you have healthy growth without any unexpected weeds (like penalties) popping up!

