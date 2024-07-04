5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

Investors can confidently invest $500 in these stocks for steady capital gains. Moreover, a few of these TSX stocks offer reliable dividends.

The Canadian stock market demonstrated remarkable resilience over the past 18 months, navigating a challenging environment led by prolonged high interest rates and macro uncertainty. This resilience and growth can be attributed to a resurgence in investor confidence, driven largely by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and a growing risk appetite.

With the potential for a decline in interest rates and an anticipated improvement in corporate earnings, there is optimism that the upward trend in stocks could continue. Moreover, it could lift stocks that are still trading low.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the shares of five fundamentally strong Canadian companies poised to deliver durable revenue growth and beat broader markets with their gains. Investors can confidently invest $500 in these stocks for steady capital gains. Moreover, a few of them offer reliable dividends.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is a top stock to invest in all market conditions. Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer operates a defensive business and consistently generates durable revenue and earnings. This Canadian blue-chip stock has delivered above-average capital gains and continues to enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments and share repurchases.

Loblaw’s value pricing, discount stores, and wide product offerings are likely to drive its foot traffic and support same-store sales growth. Moreover, its focus on increasing the penetration of private-label food products in its sales mix and efforts to optimize its retail network bodes well for profitability and dividend payments.

Dollarama

Besides Loblaw, investors could consider investing in Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock within the Canadian retail space. Dollarama is a discount retailer that sells a wide range of products at low and fixed prices. Thanks to its value pricing strategy, Dollarama consistently generates solid revenue and earnings, which drives its share price and dividend payments.

DOL stock has gained over 170% in five years. Further, it consistently raised its dividend during the same period. Dollarama’s low pricing, defensive business model, expansion of its store base, and direct product sourcing strategy suggest that the momentum in its business will likely sustain and enable the value retailer to deliver above-average returns.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a compelling stock for investors seeking stability, income, and steady growth. This freight railway operates an extensive rail network across North America, offering essential shipping services. The transcontinental railway’s operating and financial performance remains relatively resilient as a critical service provider.

CNR stock has steadily increased over the past decade, delivering a capital gain of over 175%. Moreover, Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend at a CAGR of approximately 15% since 1995. Its defensive business, focus on operational efficiency, and strong balance sheet position it well to generate steady income and growth.

WELL Health

Investors could consider adding shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). This digital healthcare service provider is benefitting from the continued increase in omnichannel patient visits. Moreover, its focus on acquisitions is accelerating its growth rate, making it a compelling investment near the current levels.

WELL Health’s predictable revenue base, focus on cost reduction, strategic acquisitions, and operational efficiency positions it well to deliver profitable growth in the upcoming years. In addition, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology will further improve its efficiency and support its growth. WELL Health stock is also trading cheap, providing a good buying opportunity.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) is a solid stock to capitalize on the digital shift. The stock has witnessed a sharp pullback, which implies that the negatives are already priced in. Meanwhile, its valuation is near an all-time low, which presents a solid buying opportunity.

This Canadian technology company is poised to benefit from increased IT and payments technology spending. Moreover, its growing base of customers with high gross transaction value (GTV) augurs well for expanding average revenue per user (ARPU) and margins. Further, Lightspeed’s focus on improving unit economics and delivering sustainable earnings is a positive.