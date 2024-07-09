Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Stocks So Safe That Canadians Can Hold Them Until They Die

3 Blue-Chip Stocks So Safe That Canadians Can Hold Them Until They Die

These blue-chip stocks can be good buy-and-forget investments to hold for decades in your self-directed investment portfolio.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Safe pig, protect money

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians can use several strategies when investing in the stock market. Investing in growth stocks can generate significant short-term returns, but it comes with a significant risk to investment capital. To achieve truly substantial wealth growth, investing with a long-term game in mind and balancing with growth stocks might be a better approach.

While they might not offer rapid capital gains, high-quality, blue-chip stocks can add a lot of stability and steady returns over the long term to an investor’s portfolio. Besides offering capital gains, these stocks also distribute dividends every quarter from profits to reward investors. Here are three such dividend stocks to consider for your self-directed portfolio.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a $209.73 billion market capitalization multinational financial services company and Canada’s largest bank. Headquartered in Toronto, it is also the largest TSX stock by market cap. Being the leading bank in the country, it is a stock well-known for its durability and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Royal Bank of Canada stock is one of the oldest dividend-paying stocks, having paid its investors dividends without fail for the last 154 years. The bank has a diversified client base, and it has sustained earnings growth throughout the decades to drive its stock and dividend payouts reliably.

As of this writing, RY stock trades for $148.21 per share, up by almost 100% in the last decade. It pays its shareholders their dividends at a 3.83% dividend yield.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another industry-leading stock. The $102.28 billion market capitalization stock headquartered in Montreal boasts one of the most extensive railway networks in North America.

Its railway spans Canada from one coast to the other, connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. With over 19,000 miles of track in its network, it is responsible for transporting millions of carloads of cargo throughout the region, making it a reliable investment.

Being an essential service provider, CNR stock is a resilient business that remains stable throughout market cycles. Since it became a publicly listed company, it has grown shareholder value considerably. As of this writing, CNR stock trades for $160.77 per share, paying its shareholders their dividends at a 2.10% dividend yield. Over the last ten years, it has delivered growth through capital gains of 128%.

Loblaw

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is the largest retailer of food and pharmaceutical products in Canada. The Brampton-headquartered $49.99 billion market cap company is another excellent holding for investors seeking stock of industry-leading companies in their self-directed portfolios. It runs a recession-resistant business, generating steady earnings and free cash flows regardless of market circumstances.

Typically, low-risk businesses do not offer rapid capital gains. However, Loblaw stock has defied the general market trend. As of this writing, Loblaw stock trades for $163.35 per share. In the last 10 years, it is up by over 300%. To make things better, it has a solid share repurchase program and reliable dividends to increase shareholder value further. At current levels, it pays its investors a 1.26% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Adding holdings to your self-directed portfolio with a long investment horizon can be an excellent way to achieve financial freedom by the time you retire. To make the most of long-term investments for significant wealth growth, consider allocating a portion of your available Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to blue-chip stocks and use a dividend-reinvestment program to unlock the power of compounding.

By using dividends from these stocks to purchase more shares, you can accelerate the wealth growth in your TFSA without exceeding the contribution limit. Additionally, you can enjoy the returns from your investments without incurring any income or capital gains tax. To this end, these three Canadian stocks can be excellent holdings to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,810 in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX dividend stocks such as Enghouse can help you derive outsized gains over time.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $5,000 investment is enough to earn substantial profits from two high-growth stocks in 2024.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Steer Clear of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has been under immense pressure this year, and it doesn't look like it's going to improve any…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

Beginners: 4 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

| Kay Ng

Beginner investors should explore these stocks, which offer nice dividend income and good long-term returns potential.

Read more »

Electricity pylons against a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis (TSX:FTS) Stock a Buy in the New Bullish Market?

| Adam Othman

This Canadian Dividend Aristocrat might be the perfect choice if you’re looking to shore up your holdings to benefit from…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Under $30

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks under $30 are profitable options for price-conscious investors.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 Defence Stocks to Consider for July

| Adam Othman

Here are the top three US stocks to consider if you want to invest in the defence sector and an…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $1,500/Month From Dividend Stocks?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields could boost your passive income.

Read more »