Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

This ETF is the perfect compliment to a Canadian stock portfolio.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

During a bull market, deciding where to invest can feel overwhelming, especially when it seems like prices are skyrocketing daily. It’s tempting to try to time the market and hold onto cash, waiting for the next dip.

However, sitting on the sidelines might mean missing out on potential gains. Just look at the meme below and you’ll understand what I mean.

No alt text provided for this image

Instead of playing the waiting game, if I had $10,000 right now, I’d consider putting it to work in global stocks. Let me introduce you to an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that could serve this purpose well.

Why invest globally?

Investing solely in Canadian dividend stocks might seem like a safe, tax-efficient choice, but it limits your investment horizon significantly.

By focusing just on the TSX, you’re heavily exposed to only a couple of sectors – financials and energy – which can be risky. Plus, by market cap weight, you’re only tapping into about 3% of the world’s equity markets.

Think about what you’re missing out on: thousands of stocks from the U.S., major developed markets like Japan, Germany, and the UK, and emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil.

Diversification is key because it helps mitigate risk – no single market consistently outperforms, and without global exposure, you could face extended periods of stagnant returns if Canada underperforms.

The best global ETF

For a comprehensive and affordable global exposure, I like the iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW).

This ETF encapsulates what its name suggests – providing a diversified portfolio by holding over 8,700 stocks from all 11 market sectors across small, mid, and large-cap companies, but crucially, it excludes Canadian stocks.

This makes XAW a perfect complement to your Canadian equity holdings, ensuring there’s no redundancy or overlap in your investment strategy.

Currently, XAW allocates about 64% of its portfolio to U.S. stocks, with the remainder spread across a mix of international markets, both developed and emerging.

But despite its extensive coverage, the ETF is cost-effective with a management expense ratio (MER) of only 0.22%, which translates to about $22 annually per $10,000 invested – an affordable fee for such expansive global access.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Steer Clear of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has been under immense pressure this year, and it doesn't look like it's going to improve any…

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

This is the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to AI stocks, Nvidia stock should jump to mind. But don't forget about the absolute dominance of…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

Beginners: 4 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

| Kay Ng

Beginner investors should explore these stocks, which offer nice dividend income and good long-term returns potential.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy RioCan Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate a reliable monthly income? Instead of buying a rental property, buy RioCan stock. Here's three reasons why.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TFII Stock Is Rising, But I’m Worried About This 1 Thing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFII (TSX:TFII) stock is in a strong position heading into earnings, up 10% in the last month. But there's one…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadian stocks are suitable and profitable investment options for first-timers in 2024.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The best stocks to buy for your portfolio can provide decades of growth and income-earning potential. Here are three to…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever             

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold? Here are three options to add to your TFSA today…

Read more »