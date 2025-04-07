Member Login
Navigating Economic Headwinds and Buying the Dip

Navigating Economic Headwinds and Buying the Dip

If you’re looking to get in on the markets, but fearful of the market dip, then here’s how to navigate it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

The stock market has certainly been presenting investors with a rollercoaster of emotions lately. Many are now feeling a tad queasy as they observe the fluctuations. A confluence of economic uncertainties, ranging from persistent concerns about inflation to escalating geopolitical tensions across the globe, has significantly contributed to this heightened market volatility.

However, for those investors who possess a keen eye for opportunity and a strategic mindset, these dips in the market can unveil some golden opportunities – opportunities to acquire shares of fundamentally sound, high-quality companies at prices that might be considerably lower than their intrinsic value suggests.

Goeasy

Let’s delve into the case of goeasy (TSX:GSY) as a prime example of a company that has been making significant waves, plus demonstrating robust performance within the financial services sector. In its most recent earnings report, goeasy showcased some truly impressive financial figures, notably reporting a substantial 20% increase in its overall revenue when compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.

This noteworthy growth was primarily fueled by a significant surge in the volume of loans that the company originated, coupled with a commendably low rate of loan losses. This collectively reflects the strength and effectiveness of credit assessment and management practices.

Goeasy stock also demonstrated a remarkable degree of resilience in the face of broader market downturns. Often exhibiting a strong tendency to bounce back with vigour following periods of market weakness. Furthermore, the company’s consistent track record of distributing dividends to its shareholders, currently offering a yield of around 4%, adds to its attractiveness, particularly for investors who are seeking to generate a steady stream of income from their investment portfolio. With a market capitalization that comfortably exceeds the $2 billion mark, goeasy stands out as a solid, robust, and increasingly influential player within the Canadian financial landscape.  

Celestica

Another noteworthy company that warrants attention in the context of market dips is Celestica (TSX:CLS). This prominent company specializes in providing a comprehensive suite of electronics manufacturing services to a diverse range of industries. It reported a significant 15% year-over-year increase in its revenue in its most recent earnings release. A substantial portion of this impressive growth was attributed to particularly strong demand observed within the aerospace and defence sectors, thus highlighting the company’s strategic positioning in key growth areas.

Celestica’s proactive approach to strategic acquisitions has effectively positioned the company for continued and potentially accelerated expansion in the future, coupled with its deliberate and focused emphasis on high-growth market segments. The company’s stock has generally demonstrated a positive upward trajectory. This serves as a clear reflection of the growing confidence that investors hold in its well-articulated and effectively executed growth strategy. With a market capitalization that now surpasses $11.3 billion, Celestica remains a compelling and solid choice for those investors who are strategically looking to capitalize on the ongoing momentum – plus future potential within the dynamic technology sector.

Bottom line

Engaging in investment activities during periods of market downturns necessitates a careful blend of both courage and a well-defined, strategic approach. It’s important to maintain a laser-like focus on companies that exhibit strong underlying business fundamentals and a consistent track record of earnings growth – plus a clearly articulated and credible vision for their future trajectory. Both goeasy and Celestica serve as excellent examples of companies that effectively exemplify these crucial qualities, potentially making each compelling and attractive options for investors who are strategically aiming to successfully navigate any economic headwinds that may arise.

It is, however, essential to consistently bear in mind that while the strategy of “buying the dip” can indeed prove to be profitable over the long term, investors should research any company that you are considering adding to your investment portfolio. Furthermore, it is equally important to consider your own personal tolerance for risk, as well as to ensure that your investment decisions align with your individual financial circumstances and long-term objectives. Diversify your investment portfolio across a range of different sectors and asset classes. Couple that with staying consistently well-informed about prevailing market trends and broader economic conditions. This will significantly contribute to your ability to make sound and well-reasoned investment decisions. Ones that enhance your overall investment success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

