Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Right Now

1 Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Right Now

This TSX growth stock might be the perfect investment if you’re on the hunt for substantial long-term wealth growth.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in growth stocks can be an excellent strategy to boost your portfolio’s value, so long as you have balanced it well. Allocating investment capital to growth stocks can deliver substantial returns faster than with many well-established blue-chip stocks. However, the high reward comes with the potential of high risk.

While many growth stocks offer returns that beat the broader market by massive margins, several of them also deliver losses to suit. That said, being careful when choosing growth stocks for your portfolio can work wonders for your long-term financial goals. Identifying and investing in TSX stocks with the potential to deliver solid long-term growth can be very rewarding.

To this end, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) seemed like the perfect candidate that could do no wrong for a while after its initial public offering (IPO). Then, the tech bubble burst, and Shopify went down with it. As of this writing, Shopify stock is down 25% from its 52-week high and over 57% from its all-time high.

While the downturn seems alarming, it might be the right holding to consider for your portfolio today.

The blue-eyed TSX darling tech stock

Since its IPO, Shopify stock kicked off a rapid upward rally on the stock market. Within three years, it blew past Royal Bank of Canada as the largest TSX stock by market capitalization.

The multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa experienced unprecedented growth, largely due to the pandemic. Businesses worldwide needed to establish or grow their online presence, and providers like Shopify were there to fulfill that demand.

As the leading e-commerce platform provider, Shopify greatly benefitted from the surge in demand for e-commerce solutions. Its user base and revenue grew rapidly, leading to a completely unexpected growth in share prices. Social distancing and lockdowns forced consumers to continue shopping online throughout the pandemic.

The fall from grace

Once the world began moving into a post-pandemic era, it became clear that Shopify’s growth was unsustainable. While many people still buy online, consumer behaviour has rebalanced to a large degree. Shopufy’s growth rates decelerated, and many investors pulled out. Accompanied by a pullback in the tech sector and a harsh broader economic environment, share prices decreased much further.

As of this writing, Shopify stock trades for $91.91 per share, reflecting a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57. While it is still expensive after the decline, it might be arguably undervalued, considering future growth potential.

Why it might be a good buy

Regardless of where the economy heads in the next couple of years, Shopify is a company with solid trends that support its core business. The company still boasts a good business model with its Software-as-a-Service approach. Even though consumer trends have rebalanced, the e-commerce industry is expected to grow worldwide.

Shopify has become a profitable company, delivering several quarters of positive earnings. Despite being expensive, the stock undoubtedly has investor sentiment backing it. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will continue to capture a bigger share of the growing industry.

Foolish takeaway

The fact that Shopify is an established business providing infrastructure for an industry slated to grow significantly over the years makes it an attractive investment to consider. While broader economic factors being unfavourable still can trigger selloffs in the near term, the business has several high-margin verticals that should help its fundamentals in the long run.

As long as Shopify doesn’t stagnate and continues to innovate and expand, it might be an excellent bet for long-term, growth-seeking investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three large-cap value stocks are buying opportunities right now and should be worth more in the future.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Blueprint: 4 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Future

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can help you secure a wealthy retirement.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

2 Top Stocks for the Second Half of 2024

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some great bargains to buy for the second half of 2024? Here are two undervalued TSX…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors today will focus on Powell’s comments on the second day of his testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks So Safe That Canadians Can Hold Them Until They Die

| Adam Othman

These blue-chip stocks can be good buy-and-forget investments to hold for decades in your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,810 in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX dividend stocks such as Enghouse can help you derive outsized gains over time.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $5,000 investment is enough to earn substantial profits from two high-growth stocks in 2024.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Metals and Mining Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock is up 44% in the last year and climbing, and yet there is even more to come with…

Read more »